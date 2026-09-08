Latest Stories
Thailand Cave Rescuer Says Elon Musk 'Can Stick His Submarine Where It Hurts'
Caver Vern Unsworth, who helped find the boys trapped in a cave in Thailand with their soccer coach, has some words for Elon Musk after he attempted to help by sending a submarine.
Elon Musk Catches Heat for Donating to Republican PAC
Elon Musk donated $38,900 to a Republican PAC called Protect the House, according to a report from ProPublica. This came as a surprise to many, given Musk's history of expressing liberal politics.
Donald Trump Skips White House Correspondents Dinner to Praise Kanye and Blast Media at Michigan Rally
"In all fairness, Kanye West gets it—he gots it."
Kanye Tweets About 'Hero' Emma González, Who Responds With James Shaw Jr. Tribute
It's been a big week for Kanye's Twitter.
Former Trump Tower Catches Fire in Azerbaijan's Capital
It's the third fire to break out at a Trump property this year.
Kylie Jenner Gives Birth to Child, Her First With Travis Scott
Kylie Jenner finally addressed all the reports around her pregnancy by announcing that she now has a daughter.
Jason Momoa Played Khal Drogo So Well Nobody Knew He Spoke English
He was wondering why he kept being overlooked, then Fred Armisen told him, "I didn’t even know you spoke English."
A 'Sister, Sister' Reboot Is in the Works, Jackée Harry Confirms
We may soon get to see what antics Tia and Tamara are up to now.
Kobe and Shaq Reunite for ‘Inside the NBA’
Kobe and Shaq talk about the influence of Bill Russell and Jim Brown.
This Compilation Highlights the 2,000 Lies Trump Has Told in Office
Relive a year of lies with this Jimmy Kimmel segment.
Take One Guess Which President Doesn't Know the Words of the Anthem He's Always Freaking Out About
During the National Anthem at a college football game in Atlanta, Donald Trump stopped singing with a confused look on his face.
'Game of Thrones' Ice Hotel in Finland Is Now Accepting Guests
Bide your time until 'Game of Thrones' returns by staying in a GoT-themed ice hotel in Finland.
"Family Guy" Predicted the Kevin Spacey Allegations in 2005
A 2005 "Family Guy" episode seemed to predict Kevin Spacey's sexual assault accuations.
Woman Moved to Tears After Winning $11.30 in HQ Trivia
Lauren May knows how to celebrate the little victories in life.
This Teen's Tattoo Contains Her Late Grandma's Voice
Sakyrah Morris's grandma will live on in her heart—literally.
Trump Book 'Fire and Fury' Drops Early After President Scrambled to Stop It
Donald Trump sent a cease-and-desist letter to author Michael Wolff to prevent the publication of "Fire and Fury," but it's instead being published early.
Baltimore Schools Were So Freezing That People Started a GoFundMe for Heaters
Students in Baltimore attended school in below-freezing temperatures until parents' and teachers' complaints got schools shut down.
Doug Jones’s Gay Son Gave Mike Pence the Ultimate Side-Eye
Carson Jones nailed the art of the side-eye in a photo with Mike Pence.