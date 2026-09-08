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snuga

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Joined December 2012 | 237 posts
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Latest Stories

musk

Thailand Cave Rescuer Says Elon Musk 'Can Stick His Submarine Where It Hurts'

Caver Vern Unsworth, who helped find the boys trapped in a cave in Thailand with their soccer coach, has some words for Elon Musk after he attempted to help by sending a submarine.

snuga2986 days ago
Elon Musk

Elon Musk Catches Heat for Donating to Republican PAC

Elon Musk donated $38,900 to a Republican PAC called Protect the House, according to a report from ProPublica. This came as a surprise to many, given Musk's history of expressing liberal politics.

snuga2987 days ago
Donald Trump

Donald Trump Skips White House Correspondents Dinner to Praise Kanye and Blast Media at Michigan Rally

"In all fairness, Kanye West gets it—he gots it."

snuga3064 days ago
Kanye West

Kanye Tweets About 'Hero' Emma González, Who Responds With James Shaw Jr. Tribute

It's been a big week for Kanye's Twitter.

snuga3064 days ago
Trump Tower

Former Trump Tower Catches Fire in Azerbaijan's Capital

It's the third fire to break out at a Trump property this year.

snuga3064 days ago
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Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Gives Birth to Child, Her First With Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner finally addressed all the reports around her pregnancy by announcing that she now has a daughter.

snuga3147 days ago
Jason Momoa

Jason Momoa Played Khal Drogo So Well Nobody Knew He Spoke English

He was wondering why he kept being overlooked, then Fred Armisen told him, "I didn’t even know you spoke English."

snuga3159 days ago
Tia and Tamara Mowry

A 'Sister, Sister' Reboot Is in the Works, Jackée Harry Confirms

We may soon get to see what antics Tia and Tamara are up to now.

snuga3166 days ago
kobe shaq

Kobe and Shaq Reunite for ‘Inside the NBA’

Kobe and Shaq talk about the influence of Bill Russell and Jim Brown.

snuga3166 days ago
Donald Trump

This Compilation Highlights the 2,000 Lies Trump Has Told in Office

Relive a year of lies with this Jimmy Kimmel segment.

snuga3172 days ago
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Donald Trump

Take One Guess Which President Doesn't Know the Words of the Anthem He's Always Freaking Out About

During the National Anthem at a college football game in Atlanta, Donald Trump stopped singing with a confused look on his face.

snuga3174 days ago
Icicles hang from a roof top.

'Game of Thrones' Ice Hotel in Finland Is Now Accepting Guests

Bide your time until 'Game of Thrones' returns by staying in a GoT-themed ice hotel in Finland.

snuga3177 days ago
This is a photo of Family Guy.

"Family Guy" Predicted the Kevin Spacey Allegations in 2005

A 2005 "Family Guy" episode seemed to predict Kevin Spacey's sexual assault accuations.

snuga3177 days ago
This is a photo of woman.

Woman Moved to Tears After Winning $11.30 in HQ Trivia

Lauren May knows how to celebrate the little victories in life.

snuga3177 days ago
Microphone

This Teen's Tattoo Contains Her Late Grandma's Voice

Sakyrah Morris's grandma will live on in her heart—literally.

snuga3177 days ago
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Donald Trump

Trump Book 'Fire and Fury' Drops Early After President Scrambled to Stop It

Donald Trump sent a cease-and-desist letter to author Michael Wolff to prevent the publication of "Fire and Fury," but it's instead being published early.

snuga3178 days ago
This is a photo of Snow Schools.

Baltimore Schools Were So Freezing That People Started a GoFundMe for Heaters

Students in Baltimore attended school in below-freezing temperatures until parents' and teachers' complaints got schools shut down.

snuga3178 days ago
Mike Pence waves as he walks towards the House chamber

Doug Jones’s Gay Son Gave Mike Pence the Ultimate Side-Eye

Carson Jones nailed the art of the side-eye in a photo with Mike Pence.

snuga3178 days ago

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