Darius Osborne

Joined November 2025 | 3 posts
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Latest Stories

Nike SB Skate Season 3

Nike SB Rolls Out Iconic Sneakers and Challenges in Skate. Season 3

Skate. Season 3 brings new gear and classic challenges.

Darius Osborne154 days ago
Paid in Full and Uma Thurman from Kill Bill.

The 25 Best Movies of the 21st Century, Ranked

Superbad to Get Out, these are the films that defined modern cinema—prepare to debate our picks.

Darius Osborne297 days ago
A skateboarder performing a trick on a rooftop skate park in a cityscape, with other skaters visible below.

Is Skate 4 Good? 5 Things Critics Get Wrong About Gameplay

From physics improvements to multiplayer modes, here's why Skate 4 deserves more credit than what reviews suggest. We break down what reviewers missed about EA's long-awaited skateboarding sim

Darius Osborne317 days ago

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