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ASAP Rocky "Shittin Me" cover art
Music

ASAP Rocky Drops New Track "Sh*ttin' Me" (UPDATE)

The new song appears on the soundtrack for 'Need for Speed Unbound,' the much-anticipated EA racing game dropping Friday. You can stream Rocky's latest here.

Joshua Espinoza1325 days ago
trav
Music

Travis Scott Reflects on Record-Breaking 'Fortnite' Performance: 'I've Been Having These Ideas Since 'Rodeo''

Travis Scott broke 'Fortnite' records with his art-forward approach to in-game performances. Now, the music and gaming industries are looking to the future.

Trace William Cowen2185 days ago
People visit the Electronic Arts area at a Computer Gaming Convention.
Pop Culture

EA Announces New ‘Skate’ Game Is in the Works

It was announced during EA Play 2020 that a new ‘Skate’ game is in the early stages of development, a decade after ‘Skate 3’ was released.

Jose Martinez2221 days ago
star wars
Pop Culture

Watch the Reveal Trailer for Lucasfilm and EA’s 'Star Wars: Squadrons'

'Star Wars: Squadrons,' the latest EA, Lucasfilm, and Motive Studios game, continues to build upon the huge world of 'Star Wars.'

Jordan Rose2224 days ago
In this photo illustration the Madden NFL 20 logo
Sports

See How Your Favorite NFL Players Are Rated in 'Madden 20'

Fans are excited to see the official ratings of their favorite NFL superstars in 'Madden 20.'

Xavier Hamilton2560 days ago
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Old Republic
Life

EA Celebrates May the 4th With Over a Dozen 'Star Wars' Offers

The gaming platform will add a slew of 'Star Wars' video games to the Origin Access vault, and treat fans to new in-game content.

Joshua Espinoza2633 days ago
Migos
Music

Migos, Ludacris, and Lil Yachty to Play Pre-Super Bowl Show in Atlanta

When it was announced that Maroon 5 would be performing at the Super Bowl halftime show next year in Atlanta, a lot of people were disappointed.

Joe Price2812 days ago
Jacksonville Shooting protest
Pop Culture

EA Sports Cancels Its Remaining 'Madden 19' Tournament Qualifier Events

“It is an unthinkable tragedy that Taylor Robertson and Elijah Clayton, two of our top 'Madden' competitors, lost their lives in this way,” EA CEO Andrew Wilson wrote in a new statement.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2881 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

New ‘Star Wars’ Video Game Is Coming to Your Console Soon

EA will partner with Respawn Entertainment for the 3rd-person, action adventure game.

snuga3727 days ago
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Pop Culture

"Mirror's Edge": DICE Focusing On First-Person Combat

"Mirror's Edge": DICE Focusing On First-Person Combat

Steve Haske4409 days ago
Pop Culture

Actual Parkour Used in Development of EA's "Mirror's Edge 2" (Video)

In the E3 trailer for "Mirror's Edge 2", EA showed off the advanced development techniques they used to create the most realistic gamplay possible.

Gus Turner4418 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

New Trailer for "The Sims 4" Shows Character Laughing to Death, Will Make You Feel Very Uncomfortable (Video)

The new video for "The Sims 4" is the strangest trailer we've seen at E3 2014.

Gus Turner4422 days ago
Pop Culture

"Battlefield: Hardline" Tools Of The Trade (Video)

"Battlefield: Hardline" Tools Of The Trade (Video)

Steve Haske4423 days ago
Pop Culture

Next "Mirror's Edge" Teased For E3

Next "Mirror's Edge" Teased For E3

Steve Haske4423 days ago
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Pop Culture

EA Sports Releases First Gameplay Trailer for "Madden 15", Reveals New Features (Video)

EA Sports has released their first trailer for the upcoming Madden 15 title.

Gus Turner4425 days ago

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