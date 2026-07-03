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Two football players in front of a backdrop with various college logos. The image promotes EA Sports College Football 26.
Sports

Jeremiah Smith and Ryan Williams Speculate on CF26 Ratings, Drop Their NFL Mount Rushmore, and More

The Ohio State and Alabama stars headline EA Sports’ highly anticipated sequel, dropping July 10, and weigh in on their dream ratings, game day playlists, and what it means to rep their schools on the cover.

Brighid Tully418 days ago
KSI whipping IShowSpeed during a gaming stream on YouTube.
Pop Culture

Watch KSI and IShowSpeed Whip Each Other After FIFA Bet

KSI and IShowSpeed tke their gaming very, very seriously.

Joe Price446 days ago
Snoop Dogg performing on stage, wearing a fur-collared coat, holding a microphone, smiling under stage lights.
Music

Snoop Dogg Bringing 'All That Snoop Flavor' to Special EA Sports Super Bowl Event

"Don't sleep on it," Snoop urged fans ahead of next month's Super Bowl in New Orleans.

Trace William Cowen547 days ago
Image of Travis Hunter.
Sports

EA Sports Gives Travis Hunter 99 Rating After Heisman Trophy Win

Hunter had an amazing college football season that saw him snag 1,152 yards and 14 touchdowns this year.

Mark Elibert581 days ago
EA Sports x Nike Air Max 90 Madden '24 Play Mad Release Date FN1870-200
Sneakers

EA Sports and Nike Are Dropping Air Max 90s for Madden 24

Retro runners feature football-textured uppers and official logos.

Brandon Richard1123 days ago
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Sports

Players Can Opt in to Feature Their Likeness in EA Sports' 2024 College Football Game

EA Sports is set to revive its series of college football video games, and all eligible FBS players will have the option to opt in to feature their likeness.

Joe Price1159 days ago
Aaron Donald Rams Nike EA Sports
Sneakers

Nike and EA Sports Team Up For Super Bowl Challenge

Nike and EA Sports team up for Super Bowl LVI for a limited challenge that awards physical movement with special in-game items and a virtual achievement badge.

Victor Deng1623 days ago
EA Sports' FIFA 22 logo displayed on a laptop screen
Sports

FIFA Reportedly Ending Partnership With EA Sports After Nearly 30 Years

After nearly three decades of doing business with EA Sports, FIFA is reportedly walking away from its licensing deal with the gaming company.

Brad Callas1729 days ago
It's in the game.
Sports

Here Are the Details on EA Sports’ College Football Series Comeback

EA Sports announced its first college football game since 2014 on Twitter today. The upcoming game will be called ‘EA Sports College Football.’

Alex Galbraith1992 days ago
.Paak and Ross
Music

Watch Anderson .Paak and Rick Ross Return to High School in "Cut Em In" Video

The single appears on EA Sports' 'Madden 21' soundtrack, which dropped in August alongside the game. The "Cut Em Up" video premiered during a Twitch event.

Xavier Hamilton2125 days ago
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colin kaeperick
Sports

EA Sports Adds Colin Kaepernick to 'Madden 21' Roster

EA Sports has added Colin Kaepernick to 'Madden 21,' marking the former QB's first appearance in the popular franchise since all the way back in 2016.

Xavier Hamilton2139 days ago
madden 21
Sports

EA Sports Delays 'Madden 21' First Look Amid Protests

EA Sports issued a statement revealing it has postponed its 'Madden 21' first look in wake of the protests that have taken place across the U.S.

tara mahadevan2239 days ago
NCAA
Sports

NCAA Moves Towards Allowing Student Athletes to Get Paid for Endorsements

The new rules could go into effect as of January 2021.

Joe Price2272 days ago
Xbox x EA Sports x Nike Air Max 90
Sneakers

Madden and Xbox Team With Nike for Super Bowl Giveaway

Xbox, EA Sports, and Nike are teaming up for a special Super Bowl LIV giveaway which includes custom Air Max 90 sneakers, a custom Xbox One X, and more.

Riley Jones2361 days ago
meek megan
Music

Megan Thee Stallion and Meek Mill Added to Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest

The three-day event kicks off Jan. 30, and will include performances by DaBaby, DJ Khaled, and Maroon 5.

Joshua Espinoza2404 days ago
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