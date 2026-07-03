Dwight Howard

Dwight Howard rose to prominence in the NBA as a forceful defensive presence during the late 2000s, anchoring the Orlando Magic's run to the 2009 NBA Finals. His career stands out for his shot-blocking, rebounding dominance, and multiple Defensive Player of the Year awards, establishing him as one of the premier centers of his era. Beyond his peak playing years, Howard engages fans with his candid interviews and vibrant social media presence, creating memorable off-court moments that extend his influence in basketball culture. His blend of athleticism and personality continues to resonate with a broad audience, keeping his legacy alive beyond the paint.

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Dwight Howard and Amy Luciani
Sports

Dwight Howard Says Amy Luciani Lied About Her Ability to Have Children So He Would Marry Her

Dwight Howard filed court documents alleging estranged wife Amy Luciani lied about her fertility and ran a "crusade of lies" against him.

tara mahadevan33 days ago
Dwight Howard in a plaid shirt smiles, and Ma$e in a cap and chains performs on stage.
Sports

Mase Asks Dwight Howard About His Faith Post-Divorce

Dwight Howard said his faith in God has remained strong while dealing with his ongoing divorce.

Mark Elibert70 days ago
Dwight Howard Drops Restraining Order Against Amy Luciani
Sports

Dwight Howard Drops Restraining Order, Shifts To ‘Amicable’ Divorce from Amy Luciani

Inside the NBA star’s sudden change of heart, from explosive accusations and CPS drama to a quiet push for peace and privacy in his high-profile split.

Bernadette Giacomazzo94 days ago
Dwight Howard Granted Protective Order Against Estranged Wife
Sports

Dwight Howard Granted Protective Order Against Amy Luciani Amid Divorce Battle

The filing cites alleged threats, public accusations, and custody-related tensions as the dispute between Howard and Luciani continues to unfold.

Bernadette Giacomazzo101 days ago
Dwight Howard's Estranged Wife Says He Canceled a Multimillion Dollar TV Deal for Her
Sports

Dwight Howard Accused of Scrapping Estranged Wife’s $1M Reality TV Deal

From Love & Hip Hop to a disputed TV deal, Amber — also known as Amy Luciani — alleges Dwight controlled her finances and withdrew from a $1M project.

Bernadette Giacomazzo122 days ago
Advertisement
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 21: Dwight Howard and Amy Luciani attend the Netflix Inside USA Cast Party Hosted By Bre Tiesi And Elevate Agency at Gravitas on September 21, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.
Sports

Dwight Howard's Wife Amy Says in Released 911 Call There Are '1,000' Weapons at House

Howard's estranged wife Amy Luchiani previously claimed that the former NBA player had a substance abuse issue.

Jaelani Turner-Williams128 days ago
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 18: Amy Luciani and Dwight Howard attend DEN OF THIEVES 2: PANTERA at Regal Atlantic Station on December 18, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Sports

Dwight Howard Denies Ever Using Cocaine After Wife's Shocking Allegations Against Him

“Never done coke in my life,” Howard wrote in a post made to Snapchat.

Mark Elibert129 days ago
Two people are in separate images. Dwight Howard wears a "Rock & Roll" shirt and cap, and Royce Reed, on the right, smiles in a white hoodie.
Sports

Dwight Howard and Royce Reed's Son Speaks on Amy Luciani's Accusations: 'I Been Known'

Luciani, who is now getting divorced from the retired NBA star, previously accused Howard of struggling with a drug addiction.

Joe Price131 days ago
Dwight Howard and Amy Luciani attend the Netflix Inside USA Cast Party Hosted By Bre Tiesi And Elevate Agency at Gravitas on September 21, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.
Sports

Dwight Howard's Home Site of Suicide Threat Call in Weeks Before Divorce, Police Say

Police were reportedly dispatched to Howard's home three times in two weeks, including for a domestic incident and theft.

Alex Ocho131 days ago
Advertisement
Dwight Howard attends a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the New York Knicks at Crypto.com Arena on March 08, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Sports

Dwight Howard Gets Major Love at Lakers Game Hours After His Wife Said CPS Took Their Daughter

Howard isn't letting his wife's allegations of apparent drug abuse get him down.

Joe Price131 days ago
Royce Reed in a white dress with long hair and Dwight Howard in a graphic T-shirt with a chain necklace, both smiling at events.
Sports

Royce Reed Addresses Dwight Howard Drama After His Wife Amy Luciani Speaks Out

Royce Reed addressed Dwight Howard’s wife Amy Luciani making explosive allegations, saying her husband has a cocaine problem.

Mark Elibert132 days ago
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 14: Dwight Howard and Amy Luciani pose for a picture during the State Farm All-Star Saturday as part of NBA All-Star Weekend on Saturday, February 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2026 NBAE /Right: Image of Amy Luciani
Sports

Dwight Howard’s Wife Suggests He Has a Drug Problem, Says CPS Took Daughter in Emotional Video

The two have had a troubled marriage since tying the knot in January of 2025.

Trey Alston133 days ago
(L-R) Dwight Howard and Amy Luciani.
Sports

Amy Luciani Admits 'Being Real Stupid and Silly' Almost Ruined Her Marriage to Dwight Howard

It appears the couple have rekindled their relationship since news of their divorce in July.

tara mahadevan260 days ago
NBA Legend Dwight Howard Explains Why He Made Peace With Shaq
Sports

NBA Legend Dwight Howard Explains Why He Made Peace With Shaq

'I'm not in the business of trying to do anything for show,' he said.

Bernadette Giacomazzo318 days ago
Advertisement
A woman in a fur top stands beside a seated man in a blue cap. They're in a room with ornate mirrors on the wall.
Sports

Amy Luciani Reunites With Dwight Howard in Instagram Photos Amid Divorce

Luciana filed for divorce in July after just six months of marriage, calling the relationship "irretrievably broken."

Alex Ocho320 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App