Hakeem Olajuwon

Hakeem Olajuwon is a Nigerian-American NBA Hall of Famer and two-time NBA champion who played center primarily for the Houston Rockets during the 1980s and 1990s. He was born on January 21, 1963, in Lagos, Nigeria. He won multiple Defensive Player of the Year awards and remains the NBA’s all-time leader in blocked shots. Olajuwon’s signature move, the "Dream Shake," combined precise footwork and deceptive agility to revolutionize post play, making him one of the most skilled big men in league history. His relevance traces back to how he transformed the center position by blending finesse with elite defense, challenging the era’s typical power-focused big man archetype. Olajuwon’s footwork and versatility set a new standard, influencing players like Tim Duncan and Shaquille O’Neal to develop more dynamic offensive games. Fans and coaches study his technique for its unique combination of balance, timing, and creativity on both ends of the floor.

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In a league that has long been dominated by Americans, international talent is on the rise. With young players reaching All-Star status and the older generation still wreaking havoc, the league is expanding beyond American soil.
Zion Olojede

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Complex Australia3446 days ago
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Hakeem Olajuwon Praises Joel Embiid, Says He 'Sees Himself' in Embiid’s Game

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Kobe Bryant Hugs Hakeem Olajuwon After Dropping 35 Points in Final Game Against Rockets

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Robert Horry on LeBron's Finals Takeover, Hakeem Olajuwon, and the "Clutch City" Houston Rockets

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Hakeem Olajuwon Tried to End Sneaker Violence in the '90s and Failed

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Hakeem Olajuwon Believes Michael Jordan "Far Superior" to LeBron James

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Sports

Dirk Nowitzki Passes Hakeem Olajuwon as the NBA's All-Time Leading Scorer Amongst Foreign Born Players

Dirk Nowitzki moves past Hakeem Olajuwon on the all-time scoring list, making him No.1 amongst foreign born players.

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The 25 Best Foreign-Born Players in NBA History

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Sneakers

First Look at the Etonic Akeem the Dream Retro

What do sneakerheads have to look forward to in Etonic's upcoming relaunching?

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DR34M Shake - Black/White

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