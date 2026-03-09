Dwight Howard's Home Site of Suicide Threat Call in Weeks Before Divorce, Police Say

Police were reportedly called multiple times to Dwight Howard's home in recent weeks, including one response tied to an alleged suicide threat.

According to TMZ, police were called to the former NBA star's home in Suwanee, Georgia, three times in the two weeks leading up to his new divorce filing.

Per a Gwinnett County Police Department representative, officers responded to a suicide threat, a domestic incident, and a theft report. Authorities have not released details explaining what led to each call.

The police activity comes just before Howard filed for divorce from his wife, Amber Howard, aka Amy Luciani, on Monday (March 9).

In the filing, Howard said their marriage is "irretrievably broken" and asked the court to grant him exclusive use of their Georgia mansion.

Howard and Luciani tied the knot in January 2025. Although Luciani had previously filed for divorce in July 2025, she voluntarily dismissed the case a month later.

The latest filing includes a mutual restraining order preventing either side from harming one another or their children, selling property outside the normal course of business, canceling insurance policies, or disconnecting utilities.

The divorce filing followed a series of emotional social media posts from Luciani over the weekend in which she blamed Howard for Child Protective Services taking her daughter and accused the former Orlando Magic player of being addicted to drugs.