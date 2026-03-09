Sports

Dwight Howard's Home Site of Suicide Threat Call in Weeks Before Divorce, Police Say

Police were reportedly dispatched to Howard's home three times in two weeks, including for a domestic incident and theft.

Dwight Howard and Amy Luciani attend the Netflix Inside USA Cast Party Hosted By Bre Tiesi And Elevate Agency at Gravitas on September 21, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.
Image via Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Elevate Agency

Police were reportedly called multiple times to Dwight Howard's home in recent weeks, including one response tied to an alleged suicide threat.

According to TMZ, police were called to the former NBA star's home in Suwanee, Georgia, three times in the two weeks leading up to his new divorce filing.

Per a Gwinnett County Police Department representative, officers responded to a suicide threat, a domestic incident, and a theft report. Authorities have not released details explaining what led to each call.

The police activity comes just before Howard filed for divorce from his wife, Amber Howard, aka Amy Luciani, on Monday (March 9).

In the filing, Howard said their marriage is "irretrievably broken" and asked the court to grant him exclusive use of their Georgia mansion.

Howard and Luciani tied the knot in January 2025. Although Luciani had previously filed for divorce in July 2025, she voluntarily dismissed the case a month later.

The latest filing includes a mutual restraining order preventing either side from harming one another or their children, selling property outside the normal course of business, canceling insurance policies, or disconnecting utilities.

The divorce filing followed a series of emotional social media posts from Luciani over the weekend in which she blamed Howard for Child Protective Services taking her daughter and accused the former Orlando Magic player of being addicted to drugs.

Amid the dispute, Howard's former partner, Royce Reed, posted messages on social media seemingly directed at Luciani and referenced similar complaints she said she had raised in the past.

“Are you serious right now? You called me crazy, right?” Reed wrote. “You said I was jealous. You said I wanted him when it's always been about the damn kids and now you want to sit here and cry and sit here and be like ‘it's because what everybody else did to him.’ No! It's because of what he does to other people, shit. I was just fucking first. I was collateral damage.”

For more information about suicide prevention or to speak with someone confidentially, call or text with the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988, or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.

If you are a victim of domestic abuse or want more information on domestic violence and resources for victims, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline online or at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).

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