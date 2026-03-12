Dwight Howard's Wife Amy Says in Released 911 Call There Are '1,000' Weapons at House

In a surfaced 911 call, Dwight Howard’s estranged wife, reality television star Amy Luciani, claimed she was locked out of the residence she shares with the former NBA player.
On Thursday (March 12), TMZ shared audio from the call, where the former Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta star said that Howard locks her out of their home whenever he’s angry with her.
“Anytime he gets upset with me, I come home, the gate’s locked,” said Luciani, real name Amber Rose Howard.
“He just did it again. We had an argument. He lost custody of his daughter last night with CPS,” she continued. “He took it out on me and he went all ballistic.”
Luciani went on to allege that Howard changed their gate code, stressing that it was “illegal” for her husband to do so.
“This is your wife. I’ve been here for 15 months. We’ve been together for 12. You can’t do this,” she said.
Luciani added that she had to “break through the side gate” and was “shocked” that their neighbors hadn’t called the police on her.
Elsewhere, the social media personality claimed that the couple has “over 1,000” weapons, many of which are in a “very nice gun room.”
“But that’s way far away from the house on the property,” she claimed.
Luciani made other explosive claims about the former Los Angeles Lakers player earlier this week in an emotional video posted to social media.
“I’ve been trying to tell everybody, he needs some help," she said after pulling out a bag allegedly containing cocaine. “Nobody wanted to listen because he’s got the money. I live with him, and he needs some help.”
Howard reportedly filed for divorce from Luciani, nearly one year after his wife filed for divorce six months into their marriage. While Howard has denied cocaine use, his former girlfriend, Royce Reed, and their 18-year-old son, Braylon, have shared that they aren’t surprised by the accusations.