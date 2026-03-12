Dwight Howard's Wife Amy Says in Released 911 Call There Are '1,000' Weapons at House

In a surfaced 911 call, Dwight Howard’s estranged wife, reality television star Amy Luciani, claimed she was locked out of the residence she shares with the former NBA player.

On Thursday (March 12), TMZ shared audio from the call, where the former Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta star said that Howard locks her out of their home whenever he’s angry with her.

“Anytime he gets upset with me, I come home, the gate’s locked,” said Luciani, real name Amber Rose Howard.

“He just did it again. We had an argument. He lost custody of his daughter last night with CPS,” she continued. “He took it out on me and he went all ballistic.”