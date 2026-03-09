Royce Reed Addresses Dwight Howard Drama After His Wife Amy Luciani Speaks Out

Royce Reed is speaking out after recent allegations involving Dwight Howard resurfaced publicly through claims made by his wife, Amy Luciani. Luciani recently posted emotional videos online in which she accused Howard of struggling with cocaine addiction and claimed the situation had escalated to the point where Child Protective Services had intervened. Reed, who shares 17-year-old son Braylon with Howard, responded soon after, making it clear she feels the situation confirms concerns she has raised for years. In a series of posts and videos, Reed said the focus has always been the well-being of the children involved. “Until you do right by me, it’s always been about the kids, bitch” she said. “It’s always been about the kids." Reed also addressed Luciani directly, referencing the years she says she was dismissed or criticized for speaking out about Howard.

“Now you want to speak because he brought you into it,” Reed said. “Girl, keep me blocked! Becuz imma CLOCK IT!” She added, "Are you serious right now? You called me crazy, right? You said I was jealous. You said I wanted him when it's always been about the damn kids and now you want to sit here and cry and sit here and be like 'it's because what everybody else did to him.' No! It's because of what he does to other people, shit. I was just fucking first. I was collateral damage."

The former Basketball Wives star said she is not celebrating the current turmoil but believes it highlights issues she has long tried to bring attention to. Reed has repeatedly argued that the situation surrounding Howard’s family has been mishandled and that the children involved should have been protected earlier. “Who’s laughing? This is sad AF!” Reed wrote on social media. “These kids never should’ve been in his custody and she knew that! Look at the past!” Reed also criticized Luciani for speaking publicly now, suggesting the concerns should have been raised sooner. “Crying now because she caught him lying on her is selfish AF!” Reed said. “If it was about the kids she should’ve opened her damn mouth a long time ago instead of leaving them for weeks to fend for themselves while you went on trips overseas!” She added, "This girl, the last girl, the one before that called me crazy [...] called me a liar [...] called me bitter [...] laughed at my downfall and threw their dreams in my face as mine turned into nightmares. Now I'm expected to be the bigger person? I'm 5'2"...NAH! I'M RECLAIMING MY TIME!"