Dwight Howard Files for Divorce After Wife Amy Luciani Made Shocking Accusations in Emotional Plea

Dwight Howard has filed for divorce from his wife Amber Howard aka Amy Luciani, TMZ first reported and Complex has since confirmed. News of the filing, which happened on Monday (Mar. 9), comes on the heels of Luciani taking to social media over the weekend to share an emotional video in which she claimed their daughter was taken by Child Protective Services (CPS) and that the former NBA player has a drug problem.

The couple tied the knot back in January of 2025. In Monday’s filing, Howard says that he and Luciani are “living in a bona fide state of separation with no hope of reconciliation.” The marriage is referred to as “irretrievably broken.”

The former NBA star is asking for his “separate/non-marital” property.

In addition to the divorce filing, a mutual restraining order was filed, which prevents both sides from harming each other or any of their children, selling any property “except in the ordinary course of business,” canceling each others’ insurance, or disconnecting any utilities.

Luciani previously filed for divorce in July of last year, but voluntarily dismissed the case a month later.