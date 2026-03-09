Sports

Dwight Howard Files for Divorce After Wife Amy Luciani Made Shocking Accusations in Emotional Plea

The couple tied the knot back in January of 2025.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 21: Amy Luciani and Dwight Howard attend the Netflix Inside USA Cast Party Hosted By Bre Tiesi And Elevate Agency at Gravitas on September 21, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.
Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Elevate Agency

Dwight Howard has filed for divorce from his wife Amber Howard aka Amy Luciani, TMZ first reported and Complex has since confirmed. News of the filing, which happened on Monday (Mar. 9), comes on the heels of Luciani taking to social media over the weekend to share an emotional video in which she claimed their daughter was taken by Child Protective Services (CPS) and that the former NBA player has a drug problem.

The couple tied the knot back in January of 2025. In Monday’s filing, Howard says that he and Luciani are “living in a bona fide state of separation with no hope of reconciliation.” The marriage is referred to as “irretrievably broken.”

The former NBA star is asking for his “separate/non-marital” property.

In addition to the divorce filing, a mutual restraining order was filed, which prevents both sides from harming each other or any of their children, selling any property “except in the ordinary course of business,” canceling each others’ insurance, or disconnecting any utilities.

Luciani previously filed for divorce in July of last year, but voluntarily dismissed the case a month later.

As mentioned, Luciani released posts over the weekend where she made claims that Howard “needs help” for substance abuse issues, and also blamed him for calling CPS multiple times, which she said resulted in her daughter being taken away.

In the aftermath, another former romantic partner of Howard’s, Royce Reed, took to social media to make clear that Luciani’s complaints mirror ones she has been making for years.

In her messages, Reed appeared to be speaking directly to Luciani, who she said had previously been dismissive of her complaints about Howard.

"Are you serious right now?” Reed asked. “You called me crazy, right? You said I was jealous. You said I wanted him when it's always been about the damn kids and now you want to sit here and cry and sit here and be like 'it's because what everybody else did to him.' No! It's because of what he does to other people, shit. I was just fucking first. I was collateral damage."

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