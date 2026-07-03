Draymond Green

Draymond Green's defining moment came during the Golden State Warriors' 2015 championship run, where his fiery intensity and vocal leadership helped shape the team's defensive identity. Known for guarding multiple positions and acting as the Warriors’ primary facilitator despite being a forward, Green's versatility on defense and playmaking stands out in the NBA. Beyond his on-court impact, Green connects with fans through his candid social media presence and clutch performances. His influence extends off the court with player exclusive Nike sneakers, such as the Nike Zoom Rev PE 'Draymond Green', a gritty design that embodies his tough playing style and competitive spirit.

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Draymond Green celebrates after hitting a 3-pointer during a Golden State Warriors-Detroit Pistons game in January 2026.
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NBA Trade Rumors: Draymond Green to Lakers, Pistons, or Celtics?

Los Angeles, Detroit, and Boston are all targeting elite defenders this off-season, and Green could be on his way out of Golden State.

Matt Burke23 days ago
MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - MAY 08: Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors (C) reacts to his technical foul against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second quarter of Game T
Sports

Draymond Green Tells Knicks Fan to Watch Mouth ‘Before I Crush Those Dirty A** Kids in Your Banner'

The Warriors star and 'Inside the NBA' analyst directed a disturbing reply at two young girls pictured in a fan's profile banner.

Mark Elibert55 days ago
Draymond Green and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson smiling and posing together at an event. Green wears sunglasses and a pink suit, and Johnson wears glasses and a black shirt.
Sports

Dwayne Johnson Tells Draymond Green It’s ‘Time to Retire’ at Kevin Hart Roast

During Netflix's 'Roast of Kevin Hart,' The Rock turned his attention to the Golden State Warriors star.

Joe Price69 days ago
Draymond Green Says Coach Steve Kerr 'Hindered' His Career
Sports

Draymond Green Says Steve Kerr May Have ‘Hindered’ His Career

On his podcast, the Warriors star reveals how Golden State’s offense stopped featuring him after KD arrived — and why he’s torn about what it did to his game.

Bernadette Giacomazzo73 days ago
Split image of Austin Rivers and Draymond Green.
Sports

Austin Rivers Fires Back at Draymond Green’s ‘Disrespectful’ Comments About His Career

Their back-and-forth stems from Rivers criticizing Green for suggesting his NBA career has been "hindered" by playing for Warriors head coach Steve Kerr.

Jose Martinez73 days ago
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Steve Kerr.
Sports

Steve Kerr Says Warriors Are 'Beaten Up' After 3 More Injuries in Loss to Timberwolves

Golden State's injuries continue to pile up with Al Horford now joining Draymond Green, Steph Curry, Moses Moody and Jimmy Butler on the team's injury list.

Mark Elibert126 days ago
(L-R) Draymond Green and Stephen A. Smith.
Sports

Draymond Green Fires Back at Stephen A. Smith Over Media's 'Zero Accountability'

The back-and-forth began after Green criticized the media's handling of the commentary surrounding Nico Harrison’s decision to trade Luka Dončić.

Mark Elibert136 days ago
Split image. Left: Draymond Green in a Golden State Warriors jersey. Right: BLACKPINK members Lisa, Jisoo, Jennie, and Rosé in stylish black outfits.
Sports

Draymond Green Reacts to BLACKPINK Name-Dropping Him in New Song

The NBA player got a shoutout from the global superstars on the song "Me and My" from their latest mini-album, "DEADLINE."

Alex Ocho136 days ago
(L-R) Jordan Poole and Draymond Green.
Sports

Jordan Poole Gives Honest Answer After Kid Asks Him About Draymond Green Punch

The former teammates famously got into a punch-up during a Golden State Warriors practice in 2022.

tara mahadevan176 days ago
(L-R) Jimmy Butler, Draymond Green and Steve Kerr.
Sports

Jimmy Butler Jokes That He’s 'Turned On' By Draymond Green and Steve Kerr Spat: 'I Like That Energy'

While some might find the pair's fiery back and forths a little alarming, Jimmy Buckets admitted that he gets excited by them.

Will Lavin204 days ago
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Draymond Green and Kenyon Martin
Sports

Draymond Green Fires Back at Kenyon Martin, Calls Him ‘Unaccomplished’

Martin suggested that Green wasn't really tough.

Trey Alston239 days ago
Kevin Durant in a Phoenix Suns jersey and Draymond Green in a Golden State Warriors jersey during an intense moment on court.
Sports

Draymond Green Fires Back at Kevin Durant’s Claim That Offense Wins Championships

Draymond Green and Kevin Durant won two championships together in Golden State.

Mark Elibert256 days ago
Two basketball players are shown: one in a white jersey with a headband, the other in a black "Golden" jersey in action.
Sports

Draymond Green Stunned After Learning Kai Cenat Scored Zero Points in Little Basketball Association

Cenat's team won the Little Basketball Association championship, though.

Mark Elibert311 days ago
Two basketball players on the court, one whispering to the other. They wear different team jerseys and appear focused.
Sports

Draymond Green Defends Jalen Green's Relationship With Draya Michele: 'Get Out That Man's Business'

Draymond Green slams criticism of Jalen Green and Draya Michele, calling it disrespectful and out of bounds.

Mark Elibert388 days ago
Tom Brady at an event, wearing a black jacket and white shirt, standing in front of a backdrop with "Holy Grails" text.
Sports

Fanatics Launching Fans vs. Celebs Skills Challenge With $2 Million in Prizes

Fanatics unveiled a high-stakes sports challenge with stars and fans competing for major prizes.

Complex Staff424 days ago
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