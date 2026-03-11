Sports

Dwight Howard Denies Ever Using Cocaine After Wife's Shocking Allegations Against Him

“Never done coke in my life,” Howard wrote in a post made to Snapchat.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 18: Amy Luciani and Dwight Howard attend DEN OF THIEVES 2: PANTERA at Regal Atlantic Station on December 18, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Lionsgate

Dwight Howard has denied ever doing cocaine after his wife Amber Howard aka Amy Luciani posted an emotional video in which she suggested the former NBA player was abusing the drug.

“Never done coke in my life yall will believe everything yall see on the internet lol,” Howard wrote in a post made to Snapchat, which can be viewed below.

Shortly after Luciani posted the video, Howard filed for divorce.

Screenshots of Howard's posts quickly spread across social media. In another clip shared to Snapchat, the former NBA champion appeared to brush off the criticism surrounding him, posting a selfie-style video with the caption: "Me reading the hate & slander in the comments," followed by several laughing emojis.

Luciani's video sparked widespread discussion online after she tearfully alleged that Howard's behavior and possible drug use had created serious issues in their household. In the clip, she claimed Child Protective Services had been called to their home multiple times in recent months and suggested she had tried to help him before the situation became public. Luciani also held up a bag containing a white substance, implying it was connected to Howard's alleged struggles.

"I've been trying to tell everybody, he needs some help," she said. "Nobody wanted to listen because he's got the money. I live with him, and he needs some help. … I told everyone you got to help him… He is spiraling and I'm in here with him. I'm trying to love him through it."

The situation has also drawn reactions from Howard's family. Braylon Howard, the NBA star's 17-year-old son with Royce Reed, addressed the controversy in a video posted online.

"My Mama crazy, my side of the family crazy, I'm crazy, my sister crazy, my brother crazy, you feel me?" Braylon said. "I hope you getting the help you need, but I told y'all, man. My mama did too, especially. But, it gets to a point… You gotta learn to deal with certain things as you get older."

Royce Reed also weighed in, saying she had warned people about issues involving Howard for years but felt her concerns were dismissed.

"It's always been about the kids," Reed said in a video response. "You called me crazy, right? You said I was jealous. You said I wanted him when it's always been about the damn kids."

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