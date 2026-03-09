Dwight Howard Gets Major Love at Lakers Game Hours After His Wife Said CPS Took Their Daughter

During an appearance at the game, Howard stood up to receive cheers from the whole audience. Howard appeared overjoyed by the support, raising his fist and thanking everyone for their support. The retired NBA player, who became an NBA champion during his time with the Los Angeles Lakers, was in attendance to show support for his former team.

Amid allegations that he’s been struggling with an apparent drug addiction, Dwight Howard received a lot of love during the New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers game on Sunday (Mar. 8).

In an emotional video posted on social media last month, Howard’s wife, Amy Luciani, blamed him for prompting Child Protective Services to take her daughter away from her. She accused the retired NBA star of struggling with drug addiction, and pulled up a large bag that appeared to have a white substance in it.

“I’ve been trying to tell everybody, he needs some help," she said. “Nobody wanted to listen because he’s got the money. I live with him, and he needs some help. … “This is what I’m losing my fucking marriage to. I told everyone you got to help him… He is spiraling and I’m in here with him. I’m trying to love him through it.”

In the caption to the post, which has since been deleted, she said that she felt “shame” about taking her issues with her husband public.

“I cringe when I see couples take their issues to the internet but I was humbled with understanding because now look what I have to do to protect myself,” she wrote. “My Husband put himself in a position that resulted in CPS being called to our house 3X in less than two months but three days ago, they were called again and they left with our daughter. I have personally had to call the police on him 3 times in a barely 14 months marriage “

Royce Reed, who shares 17-year-old Braylon with Howard, appeared to suggest that she also went through similar issues with him in the past.