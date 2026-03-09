Sports

Dwight Howard Gets Major Love at Lakers Game Hours After His Wife Said CPS Took Their Daughter

Howard isn't letting his wife's allegations of apparent drug abuse get him down.

Dwight Howard attends a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the New York Knicks at Crypto.com Arena on March 08, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Allen Berezovsky via Getty Images

Amid allegations that he’s been struggling with an apparent drug addiction, Dwight Howard received a lot of love during the New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers game on Sunday (Mar. 8).

During an appearance at the game, Howard stood up to receive cheers from the whole audience. Howard appeared overjoyed by the support, raising his fist and thanking everyone for their support. The retired NBA player, who became an NBA champion during his time with the Los Angeles Lakers, was in attendance to show support for his former team.

In an emotional video posted on social media last month, Howard’s wife, Amy Luciani, blamed him for prompting Child Protective Services to take her daughter away from her. She accused the retired NBA star of struggling with drug addiction, and pulled up a large bag that appeared to have a white substance in it.

“I’ve been trying to tell everybody, he needs some help," she said. “Nobody wanted to listen because he’s got the money. I live with him, and he needs some help. … “This is what I’m losing my fucking marriage to. I told everyone you got to help him… He is spiraling and I’m in here with him. I’m trying to love him through it.”

In the caption to the post, which has since been deleted, she said that she felt “shame” about taking her issues with her husband public.

“I cringe when I see couples take their issues to the internet but I was humbled with understanding because now look what I have to do to protect myself,” she wrote. “My Husband put himself in a position that resulted in CPS being called to our house 3X in less than two months but three days ago, they were called again and they left with our daughter. I have personally had to call the police on him 3 times in a barely 14 months marriage “

Royce Reed, who shares 17-year-old Braylon with Howard, appeared to suggest that she also went through similar issues with him in the past.

“Are you serious right now? You called me crazy, right? You said I was jealous,” said Reed, responding to Luciani. “You said I wanted him when it's always been about the damn kids and now you want to sit here and cry and sit here and be like 'it's because what everybody else did to him.' No! It's because of what he does to other people, shit. I was just fucking first. I was collateral damage.”

Related Stories

Royce Reed in a white dress with long hair and Dwight Howard in a graphic T-shirt with a chain necklace, both smiling at events.
Sports

Royce Reed Addresses Dwight Howard Drama After His Wife Amy Luciani Speaks Out

Royce Reed addressed Dwight Howard’s wife Amy Luciani making explosive allegations, saying her husband has a cocaine problem.

Mark Elibert193 days ago
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 14: Dwight Howard and Amy Luciani pose for a picture during the State Farm All-Star Saturday as part of NBA All-Star Weekend on Saturday, February 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2026 NBAE /Right: Image of Amy Luciani
Sports

Dwight Howard’s Wife Suggests He Has a Drug Problem, Says CPS Took Daughter in Emotional Video

The two have had a troubled marriage since tying the knot in January of 2025.

Trey Alston194 days ago
Blake Griffin. of the Los Angeles Clippers throws down a dunk during the 2011 NBA Slam Dunk Contest.
Sports

Every NBA Slam Dunk Contest from 1984-2025 Ranked, (Updated)

From Michael Jordan in ‘88 to Kobe Bryant winning as a rookie, what’s the best NBA dunk contest of all time?

Angel Diaz217 days ago

Trending

1
SportsColin Kaepernick Says Jay-Z's Yankee Stadium Freestyle Proves He Lives 'Rent Free' in Rapper's Head
2
StyleLil Wayne Says Yankees Made Him Retire Old Young Money Logo
3
MusicDrake Announces Return of ‘FOMO’ Short Film to YouTube
4
MusicTyrese Celebrates 30 Years of Friendship With Brandy: 'You Gave Me Permission to Believe'
5
MusicLupe Fiasco Pays Tribute to Sway DaSafo: 'One of the Best MCs I've Ever Heard'
6
StyleDrake's 'FOMO' Short Film: All of the Insane Clothing, Cars, and Jewelry

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App