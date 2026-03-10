Dwight Howard and Royce Reed's Son Speaks on Amy Luciani's Accusations: 'I Been Known'

Dwight Howard and Royce Reed’s 17-year-old son, Braylon, has commented on the accusations the retired NBA star’s estranged wife, Amy Luciani, made about his alleged drug addiction. “My Mama crazy, my side of the family crazy, I'm crazy, my sister crazy, my brother crazy, you feel me?” said Braylon in an update shared online on Sunday (March 8). “I hope you getting the help you need, but I told y 'all, man. My mama did too, especially. But, it gets to a point, you just… You gotta learn to deal with certain things as you get older, bro. Hey man, that's something right there I will never do, but you got it, bro, I've been known, I've been known.”

In an emotional video posted last week, Amy Luciani alleged that her estranged husband is the reason their daughter was taken by Child Protective Services. “CPS has been here three times in less than three months,” she said in the clip, in which she also said she considered divorcing him but wanted to see if she could help him. She then pulled out a bag of what appeared to be a white substance and suggested it was to blame for Howard’s issues. “I’ve been trying to tell everybody, he needs some help," she said. “Nobody wanted to listen because he’s got the money. I live with him, and he needs some help. … I told everyone you got to help him… He is spiraling and I’m in here with him. I’m trying to love him through it.” The couple got married in January 2025 and she filed for divorce six months later but eventually dismissed the case. Since she went public with the accusations, he has also since filed for divorce. Royce Reed, Braylon’s mother, also spoke out after Amy shared the video, talking about the accusations. She said that she’s raised concerns about the retired NBA player for years, but they fell on deaf ears.

“Until you do right by me, it’s always been about the kids, bitch” she said. “It’s always been about the kids. … You called me crazy, right? You said I was jealous. You said I wanted him when it's always been about the damn kids and now you want to sit here and cry and sit here and be like 'It's because what everybody else did to him.' No! It's because of what he does to other people, shit. I was just fucking first.”