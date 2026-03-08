Sports

Dwight Howard’s Wife Suggests He Has a Drug Problem, Says CPS Took Daughter in Emotional Video

The two have had a troubled marriage since tying the knot in January of 2025.

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 14: Dwight Howard and Amy Luciani pose for a picture during the State Farm All-Star Saturday as part of NBA All-Star Weekend on Saturday, February 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2026 NBAE
Jim Poorten/NBAE via Getty Images

Dwight Howard’s wife, Amy Luciani, is blaming him for Child Protective Services taking her daughter — and appeared to accuse him of being addicted to drugs.

Luciani took to social media and posted an emotional rant directed at Howard. “CPS has been here three times in less than three months,” she said, before adding that she tried to divorce him but decided to stay and stick with him through his issues.

Luciani then shockingly pulled out a bag of a white substance and blamed Howard’s issues on it. “I’ve been trying to tell everybody, he needs some help," she said. “Nobody wanted to listen because he’s got the money. I live with him, and he needs some help.”

“And this is it,” she said, pointing to what seemed to be a bag of drugs. “This is what I’m losing my fucking marriage to.”

She continued, “I told everyone you got to help him… He is spiraling and I’m in here with him. I’m trying to love him through it.”

Luciani also alleged that he “coached my stepson to lie.”

In the caption to her video message, which has since been deleted, she expanded on her rant. “I can admit right now I feel shame. I cringe when I see couples take their issues to the internet but I was humbled with understanding because now look what I have to do to protect myself,” she wrote, per CollegeFootballNetwork. “My Husband put himself in a position that resulted in CPS being called to our house 3X in less than two months but three days ago, they were called again and they left with our daughter. I have personally had to call the police on him 3 times in a barely 14 months marriage.”

“I am deeply heart broken right now to have to advocate for minors voices and in return lose a marriage that I was so happy to be in,” she concluded.

Howard and Luciani got married in January of 2025. She filed for divorce six months later. A day after filing, a mutual restraining order was filed in court.

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