Shaq Responds to Social Media Trend Criticizing '90s Basketball Defense, Compares Himself to Giannis

Death, taxes, and Shaquile O’Neal being on a commercial while you’re watching TV. Even as the most dominant big man of all time, Shaq has arguably outperformed his sucess as a basketball player since his transition to business full time in his post career endeavors.

Shaq has participated in plenty of public campaigns, but there are some projects that are more personal than others. This March, Home Depot is helping Shaq build on his own property in Georgia.

“I just built a guest house in the back of my house," Shaq says. "I just bought the next door neighbor's house, so I got 10 more acres."



pA lot of Shaq’s values come from his upbringing in a military family. He is loyal to everything. Business, values, and his history. The wisdom Shaq was given from a young age from his father is still a force in his life today.

“I used jealousy as motivation," Shaq says. "I’m looking at Jeff Bezos. These are the people that I look at. So when I see their success, I get mad. I get upset. But then I transfer that into 'how can I do that? How can I be this successful?'"

We sat down with Shaq to talk 90’s defense, the rise of women’s basketball, and the “How to March Madness” campaign, which launches on Selection Sunday and is brought to life by Home Depot associates and Shaq to include a series called “Tips from the Tool Shaq” featuring entertaining content tying together basketball themes with common spring DIY projects.

(This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.)

Mr. Shaq, I know we’ve got a little partnership with Home Depot. We already know you’re a businessman, but are you also a handyman?

Yes. I want to say I'm excited to help Home Depot bring a sponsorship with NCAA March Madness to life. I've been a Home Depot guy for a long time. My store that I visit is store #157 in McDonough. This is my first time not living like a spoiled brat, I just bought a 30-acre farm with two houses. The houses were kinda old.