Every NBA Slam Dunk Contest from 1984-2025 Ranked, (Updated)

Dunks ain’t dead! Contrary to the rumors, the NBA Slam Dunk Contest isn’t being replaced with a one-on-one tournament or some other gimmick event; 2Ball isn’t making a comeback. The dunk contest is here to stay. There’s too much history there.

There’s Michael Jordan and Dominique Wilkins going blow-for-blow in 1988. Vince Carter’s showcase in Oakland. The epic Zach LaVine and Aaron Gordon duel in 2016 that ended in controversy. We’ve seen Superman battle Kryptonate and a rookie named Kobe Bean Bryant obliterate the competition. We’ve seen the East Bay Funk, a Hocus Pocus dunk, and a lot of props, from a Kia to a pair of Reebok Pumps to the Orlando Magic mascot spinning on a hoverboard.

On Saturday night, Carter Bryant, Jaxson Hayes, Keshad Johnson and Jase Richardson will compete for the 2026 crown. Though they lack name recognition, there’s still a good chance that one of these freak athletes will throw down a dunk that makes them famous. After all, not many people knew Mac McClung a few years ago and now he’s considered one of the best dunkers in history. But which dunk contest in the event’s 40-plus year history was the best? These are the Best NBA Slam Dunk Contests of All Time, Ranked.

This article was originally published in February 2014 and has since been updated.

