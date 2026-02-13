Every NBA Slam Dunk Contest from 1984-2025 Ranked, (Updated)

Dunks ain’t dead! Contrary to the rumors, the NBA Slam Dunk Contest isn’t being replaced with a one-on-one tournament or some other gimmick event; 2Ball isn’t making a comeback. The dunk contest is here to stay. There’s too much history there.
There’s Michael Jordan and Dominique Wilkins going blow-for-blow in 1988. Vince Carter’s showcase in Oakland. The epic Zach LaVine and Aaron Gordon duel in 2016 that ended in controversy. We’ve seen Superman battle Kryptonate and a rookie named Kobe Bean Bryant obliterate the competition. We’ve seen the East Bay Funk, a Hocus Pocus dunk, and a lot of props, from a Kia to a pair of Reebok Pumps to the Orlando Magic mascot spinning on a hoverboard.
On Saturday night, Carter Bryant, Jaxson Hayes, Keshad Johnson and Jase Richardson will compete for the 2026 crown. Though they lack name recognition, there’s still a good chance that one of these freak athletes will throw down a dunk that makes them famous. After all, not many people knew Mac McClung a few years ago and now he’s considered one of the best dunkers in history. But which dunk contest in the event’s 40-plus year history was the best? These are the Best NBA Slam Dunk Contests of All Time, Ranked.
This article was originally published in February 2014 and has since been updated.
2013
Participants: Terrence Ross (Raptors), Jeremy Evans (Jazz), Eric Bledsoe (Clippers), Kenneth Faried (Nuggets), Gerald Green (Pacers), James White (Knicks)
Champion: Terrance Ross
Just like most dunk contests from this era, 2013 lacked a big star and featured too many missed dunks. The format takes the fun out of seeing a dunk because you already saw the dunker try it 50 times. However, Jeremy Evans was the most creative by dunking over props. Kenneth Faried was impressive except that he didn't throw any down with force.
2012
Participants: Jeremy Evans (Jazz), Chase Budinger (Rockets), Paul George (Pacers), Derrick Williams (Timberwolves)
Champion: Jeremy Evans
Womp, womp. This one featured way too many props. Guys rely on theatrics more than they do the art of a graceful dunk. We don't care if we've seen before, just do it with style and power. Paul George should've won for his glow in the dark dunk, though.
2022
Participants: Cole Anthony (Orlando Magic), Jalen Green (Houston Rockets), Obi Toppin (New York Knicks), Juan Toscano-Anderson (Golden State Warriors)
Champion: Obi Toppin
You don’t always need star power for great dunk contests. But if you don’t have it, the dunkers better dunk their asses off. Spoiler Alert: the 2022 contestants didn’t dunk their asses off. At least, in relative terms. In a contest that led the NBA to look to a G League savior the following year, Obi Toppin took home the trophy with some solidly above average dunks that were only stifled by his height making them a tad less strenuous. The rest of the guys just missed a little too much or didn’t bring it creatively. Sorry, Cole Anthony, but windmilling in Timbs just ain’t gon’ cut it..—Peter A. Berry
1996
Participants: Brent Barry (Clippers), Michael Finley (Suns), Greg Minor (Celtics), Jerry Stackhouse (Sixers), Doug Christie (Knicks), Darrell Armstrong (Magic)
Champion: Brent Barry
This installment was underwhelming. Brent Barry won because he jumped from the free-throw line while looking good doing it. He left the warm-up on like Larry Bird and soared his way into the history books as the first white player to win the dunk contest. Darrell Armstrong, meanwhile, thought is was a layup contest, which is why he finished last.
2021
Participants: Anfernee Simons (Portland Trail Blazers), Cassius Stanley (Indiana Pacers), Obi Toppin (New York Knicks)
Champion: Anfernee Simons
Did anyone know Anfernee Simons could jump that damn high? Anyways, the athletes were athlete-ing here and no one drastically underperformed. But three contestants made the whole thing feel lighter than it should have, and the dunks were more mildly cool than groundbreaking.—Peter A. Berry
1997
Participants: Kobe Bryant (Lakers), Chris Carr (Timberwolves), Michael Finley (Mavs), Ray Allen (Bucks), Bob Sura (Cavs), Darvin Ham (Nuggets)
Champion: Kobe Bryant
In 1997, home crowd favorite Bob Sura proved he was no more than a poor man’s Rex Chapman, losing to a kid fresh out of high school. Darvin Ham, for all his backboard-breaking hype, was ineffective too. Chris Carr? No. Ray Allen should have declined. And, while Michael Finley might hold Wisconsin's vertical leap record, he was never known for his style. Bryant won by default and announced his intent to be the second coming of MJ.
1995
Participants: Harold Miner (Heat), Isaiah Rider (Timberwolves), Jamie Watson (Jazz), Antonio Harvey (Lakers), Tim Perry (Sixers), Tony Dumas (Mavs)
Champion: Harold Miner
They called Harold Miner "Baby Jordan," which was about the worst thing that could’ve happened to this USC product. True, like Mike he won two dunk contests (bracketing Rider's sole win in '94) but he was out of the league at 24, a victim of high expectations and a one-dimensional game. But what a dimension it was. Miner dusted a pretty weak field (Antonio Harvey? Tim Perry?), easily beating Jamie Watson and Rider, who repeatedly misfired on his signature "East Bay Funk" dunk in the final round.
2004
Participants: Fred Jones (Pacers), Jason Richardson (Warriors), Chris Andersen (Nuggets), Ricky Davis (Celtics)
Champion: Fred Jones
Jason Richardson should've three-peated but missed his final dunk—as did Fred Jones but he had the overall better score and judges love short dunkers. In L.A., with stars like Jack and Leo in attendance, all four participants had some nice dunks. Richardson did his best Dominique impression but still came up short.
2001
Participants: Desmond Mason (Sonics), DeShawn Stevenson (Jazz), Baron Davis (Hornets), Stromile Swift (Grizzlies), Jonathan Bender (Pacers), Corey Maggette (Clippers)
Champion: Desmond Mason
Desmond Mason almost died on his first attempt trying to jump over teammate Rashard Lewis, but made the second try. He had a good showing. We wish we could say the same about the other guys. There were a lot of missed dunks. Like the airball dunk Baron Davis gave us because he had a blindfold on. It was Mason and everybody else. He won by a landslide.
2011
Participants: Blake Griffin (Clippers), JaVale McGee (Wizards), DeMar DeRozan (Raptors), Serge Ibaka (Thunder)
Champion: Blake Griffin
Blake jumped over a hood of a Kia, JaVale dunked on two baskets, and Ibaka bit a stuffed animal. This was a weird one. When you take away all the missed trys, 2011 was entertaining. Each participant had some pretty great dunks. But the judges got wooed by corporate sponsors and gave the crown to Blake. They also penalized the real winner, DeMar DeRozan, because he didn't use props.
2008
Participants: Dwight Howard (Magic), Gerald Green (Timberwolves), Jamario Moon (Raptors), Rudy Gay (Grizzlies)
Champion: Dwight Howard
Gerald Green's cupcake dunk was so underrated and Dwight's "Superman" dunk was so overrated because he didn't dunk it! In what world is that a dunk??? Jamario Moon and Rudy Gay came thru with some underrated dunks as well.
2010
Participants: Nate Robinson (Knicks), DeMar DeRozan (Raptors), Gerald Wallace (Bobcats), Shannon Brown (Lakers)
Champion: Nate Robinson
Shannon Brown thought he was in a regular game with the weak sauce he brought to the table. Same goes for Gerald Wallace. But Nate and DeMar put on a show. Robinson was more popular with the fans though, so he took home his third dunk contest crown, even though he missed a bunch of dunks.
2005
Participants: Josh Smith (Hawks), Amar'e Stoudemire (Suns), J.R. Smith (Hornets), Chris Andersen (Hornets)
Champion: Josh Smith
Denver has a special relationship with the Dunk Contest. The competition debuted in the Mile High City, as part of the 1976 ABA All-Star festivities. (Coincidentally, dunks were legalized in the NCAA that year too.) When the NBA's stars hit the Pepsi Center in 2005, hopes were high. Quickly, and sadly, they were shattered. Local favorite Chris Andersen's appalling first round performance slowed momentum. Nine attempts for a first dunk? Six for a second?
His failure was so monumental that it is easy to forget Steve Nash's header assist to Amar'e Stoudemire (the year's great innovation was the "teammate dunk") or eventual winner Josh Smith's ode to Dominique Wilkins. In short: the good didn't mask the bad.
2024
Participants: Mac McClung (Osceola Magic), Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics), rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. (Miami Heat), and Jacob Toppin (New York Knicks)
Champion: Mac McClung
YouTube-era All-Star weekends come prepackaged with the caveat that, regardless of how well your faves jam—or don’t jam—in the dunk contest, there’s about 1,000 pro dunkers who would, well, out-dunk them. After being called up from the G-League to essentially save the dunk contest in 2023, Mac McClung reaffirmed the idea by effortlessly trampling the competition. He repeated a year later while making mid-air self-alley-oops feel utterly routine. The contest loses points because his opponents’ execution was as pedestrian as their imagination. Kudos for Jaylen Brown for competing and living up to his *ahem* actual responsibilities as an NBA star.—Peter A. Berry
2006
Participants: Nate Robinson (Knicks), Andre Iguodala (Sixers), Hakim Warrick (Grizzlies), Josh Smith (Hawks)
Champion: Nate Robinson
This one should've went to Iggs, but Nate is short and the judges and the crowd like short guys. Josh Smith also put on but came in last place. Iggy should've won with the behind the backboard, alley-oop dunk made possible by A.I. But Nate jumped over Spud Webb, and looked good doing all of his throwdowns because of his height. All in all, this was a good one.
2007
Participants: Gerald Green (Celtics), Nate Robinson (Knicks), Dwight Howard (Magic), Tyrus Thomas (Bulls)
Champion: Gerald Green
Can Gerald Green always be in the dunk contest? He did a Dee Brown dunk over Nate Robinson, a windmill over a table, and didn't miss many dunks. Nate and Dwight had some underrated performances, but Green dominated the field. He was one of the few participants who took the contest seriously.
1993
Participants: Harold Miner (Heat), Clarence Weatherspoon (Sixers), Cedric Ceballos (Suns), David Benoit (Jazz), Kenny Smith (Rockets), Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf (Nuggets), Tim Perry (Sixers)
Champion: Harold Miner
"Baby Jordan," as he was called back then, destroyed the field with menacing dunks. He was putting down alley-oops, windmills, 360s. Miner went hammer and took the chip from returning champ Cedric Ceballos. This contest shot him into stardom and brought upon even more unrealistic expectations.
2025
Participants: Matas Buzelis (Bulls), Stephon Castle (Spurs), Andre Jackson Jr.(Bucks), Mac McClung (G League, Osceola Magic)
Champion: Mac McClung
Stephon Castle did his thing but, in the face of whatever the hell Mac McClung did here, even baseline reverse between the legs dunks are useless. As usual, Mac was extraterrestrial; seeing him jump over his homie, who was spinning on a scooter, with two balls was like watching someone play 2K with the difficulty sliders all the way up and down. But the missed jams from his opponents deflated any chances of a meaningful showdown.—Peter A. Berry
1994
Participants: Isaiah Rider (Timberwolves), Robert Pack (Nuggets), Shawn Kemp (Sonics), Allan Houston (Pistons), Antonio Davis (Pacers), James Robinson (Blazers)
Champion: Isaiah Rider
This was supposed to be Shawn Kemp's year finally, but Isaiah Rider stole his thunder. The rookie won the judges and the crowd over with his East Bay Funk dunk he made famous at the NCAA dunk contest a year earlier while he was at UNLV. Kemp, Rider, and Robert Pack saved us from the like of Allan Houston, Antonio Davis, and some random dude from the Blazers.
2015
Participants: Zach LaVine (Minnesota Timberwolves), Victor Oladipo (Orlando Magic), Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks), and Mason Plumlee (Brooklyn Nets)
Champion: Zach LaVine
In theory, Giannis Antetokounmpo is a dunk contest’s dream, but alas, the 2015 dunk contest was pre-prime Greek Freak, and he’s always been more lengthy than bouncy. Combine that with fellow boring big man dunker Mason Plumlee, and you’re looking at the makings of a fairly mid dunk contest. Luckily, Zach LaVine and Victor Oladipo came through. Oladipo showcased some make it past America’s Got Talent audition vocals and did a 540. Then Lavine did the best dunk I’d ever seen before he eclipsed it with a cyborg East Bay like five minutes later.—Peter A. Berry
2019
Participants: Dennis Smith Jr. (Knicks), Miles Bridges (Hornets), Hamidou Diallo (Thunder), and John Collins (Hawks)
Champion: Hamidou Diallo
This one goes under the radar because only Miles Bridges and John Collins ended up having notable NBA careers. But at the time, it was exciting because Dennis Smith Jr. and Hamidou Diallo had like, 60-inch verticals. Dunk of the night came when Diallo leapt over Shaq and did Vince Carter’s arm-in-the-rim dunk. The moment of the night could have been when J. Cole attempted a slam after Dennis Smith jumped over him for a dunk.—Peter A. Berry
2017
Participants: Aaron Gordon (Orlando Magic), DeAndre Jordan (Los Angeles Clippers), Glenn Robinson III (Indiana Pacers), Derrick Jones Jr. (Phoenix Suns)
Champion: Glenn Robinson III
If anyone tuned out after Aaron Gordon lost in the first round, they missed Derrick Jones Jr. flaunt a mix of upper-tier explosion and flexibility and Glenn Robinson III prove he was a Big Dog just like his pops.—Peter A. Berry
1992
Participants: Cedric Ceballos (Suns), Larry Johnson (Hornets), Nick Anderson (Magic), John Starks (Knicks), Doug West (Timberwolves), Shawn Kemp (Sonics), Stacey Augmon (Hawks)
Champion: Cedric Ceballos
Cedric Ceballos's blindfold dunk had to be fixed. Granted, Ceballos had already locked the crown up before he put the blindfold on, but it was still corny. LJ and Nick Anderson all put out better performances than he did. Each participant had a crowd-pleasing dunk and didn't miss a thousand times. But Larry Johnson should've won. He was too big to be doing the dunks he was doing. They were all powerful and somehow graceful. Grandmama put on a show.
1991
Participants: Dee Brown (Celtics), Shawn Kemp (Sonics), Rex Chapman (Hornets), Kenny Smith (Rockets) Kenny Williams (Pacers), Blue Edwards (Jazz), Otis Smith (Magic), Kendall Gill (Hornets).
Champion: Dee Brown
One could argue that Shawn Kemp was robbed. He was penalized for being tall and still came thru with some great dunks. However, 6'1" Dee Brown's dunks looked prettier, plus, he was wearing Reebok Pumps—the hottest sneaker on the market not named Jordan. Overall this was a good one (even though it felt like a Reebok commercial). Rex Chapman and Kenny Smith turned in some surprising performances, making it one of the most competitive contests in history.
2023
Participants: K.J. Martin (Houston Rockets), Mac McClung (Philadelphia Sixers), Trey Murphy III (New Orleans Pelicans), and Jericho Sims (New York Knicks)
Champion: Mac McClung
For maybe the only time during his three-peat, Mac McClung went up against someone who might have even more bounce than him; Jericho Sims got his head above the rim multiple times for dunks that saw his fingertips at the top of the square. Unfortunately, he lacked the aerial agility to make the most of his bounce, so his jumps were more impressive than his slams. Still, Trey Murphy II and K.J. Martin pulled out enough theatrics and ingenuity to at least maintain the momentum throughout the night. Murphy’s double tomahawk windmill should have meant more but Mac basically did the same thing—while doing a 540.—Peter A. Berry
2009
Participants: Nate Robinson (Knicks), Dwight Howard (Magic), J.R. Smith (Nuggets), Rudy Fernandez (Blazers)
Champion: Nate Robinson
Rudy Fernandez and J.R. Smith put on some underrated performances but Nate and Dwight were way more creative in terms of props. Nate jumped on a teammates back and Howard dunked on a 12'-foot rim while wearing a Superman cape. And then Kryptonate jumped over "Superman" and won everybody over.
1990
Participants: Dominique Wilkins (Hawks), Kenny Smith (Kings), Kenny Walker (Knicks), Shawn Kemp (Sonics), Scottie Pippen (Bulls), Rex Chapman (Hornets), Billy Thompson (Heat), Kenny Battle (Suns)
Champion: Dominique Wilkins
This is why some people got mad at LeBron for never participating in a dunk contest. Dominique came back at 30 for the love of the competition. Doing the same dunks he always did, 'Nique took his second dunk title. His power made Kenny the Jet's little man dunks look like amateur hour. Had Wilkins not entered the competition, Smith could've taken the crown back to Queens.
1989
Participants: Kenny Walker (Knicks), Clyde Drexler (Blazers), Spud Webb (Hawks), Shelton Jones (Sixers), Tim Perry (Suns), Jerome Kersey (Blazers), Ron Harper (Cavs), Chris Morris (Nets)
Champion: Kenny Walker
This was Clyde's fifth and last dunk contest. He always came up short but it was because he made it look effortless. His nickname was well-earned. However, Kenny "Sky" Walker did these things with his legs whenever he went up for a dunk. He looked like he was walking on air. Walker came out of nowhere and took the title from favorites Clyde the Glide and Spud Webb.
1985
Participants: Dominique Wilkins (Hawks), Michael Jordan (Bulls), Terrence Stansbury (Pacers), Julius Erving (Sixers), Larry Nance (Cavs), Darrell Griffith (Jazz), Orlando Woolridge (Bulls), Clyde Drexler (Blazers)
Champion: Dominique Wilkins
The only time Michael Jordan entered an NBA dunk contest and lost was as a rookie in 1985. Perhaps the judges were punishing him for his impudent outfit, including Nike's all-new Air Jordan warmups and flashing gold chains. Or maybe it's just that Dominique Wilkins was better. The rest of the field was equally strong, with Terence Stansbury (perhaps the best contest dunker to never win one), Dr. J in his last dunk contest appearance, and defending champ Larry Nance.
2002
Participants: Jason Richardson (Warriors), Gerald Wallace (Kings), Desmond Mason (Sonics), Steve Francis (Rockets)
Champion: Jason Richardson
They cut the dunk contest field down to four in 2002, just two short years after Vince Carter allegedly revitalized the event, but let's be honest, Jason Richardson would have won if the field was six, a dozen, a hundred. Richardson, a rookie out of Michigan State, combined power and grace to triumph over 2000 runner-up Steve Francis, defending champ Desmond Mason, and the Kings' Gerald Wallace. And the stupid wheel.
2020
Participants: Aaron Gordon (Orlando Magic), Dwight Howard (Los Angeles Lakers), Derrick Jones Jr. (Miami Heat), Pat Connaughton (Milwaukee Bucks)
Champion: Derrick Jones Jr.
Most dunk contests lose momentum after one guy pulls away from the competition because A) They’re mid and B) They can’t complete their adventurous dunks. In this case, the contest’s sense of propulsion only snowballed as Aaron Gordon and Derrick Jones Jr. went band for band through two overtimes. Dunking over literally Tacko Fall to close things out should’ve gotten Aaron Gordon exactly the W he’d been looking for, but judges Dwyane Wade, Scottie Pippen, and Chadwick Boseman weren’t impressed, giving Jones the win. Still, AG, DDJ, Connaughton and even 34-year-old Dwight Howard did the contest justice.—Peter A. Berry
2014
Participants: Damian Lillard (Trail Blazers), Terrence Ross (Raptors), Paul George (Pacers), John Wall (Wizards), Harrison Barnes (Warriors), Ben McLemore (Kings)
Champion: John Wall
At this point, the NBA was just trying stuff out. In this iteration, there were teams of dunkers and a freestyle round that saw everyone strut their stuff—as feable as some of those slams may have been (cough, Harrison Barnes). John Wall’s double pump reverse over the Washington Wizards mascot gave the NBA exactly the boredom antidote they’d been looking for: a star player closing out the contest with a star dunk.—Peter A. Berry
1986
Participants: Spud Webb (Hawks), Dominique Wilkins (Hawks), Terrence Stansbury (Pacers), Gerald Wilkins (Knicks), Jerome Kersey (Blazers), Paul Pressey (Bucks), Roy Hinson (Cavs), Terry Tyler (Kings)
Champion: Spud Webb
Spud and his 5'6" frame surprised everybody, even his teammate Dominique. No way "The Human Highlight Film" stood a chance against the lil guy. And it's not like Spud was a scrub, he started at point guard for half the season. He was dunking off the backboard, off the bounce, all with a mind-boggling vertical. Webb reaped the benefits after winning the dunking crown, signing crazy endorsement deals.
2018
Participants: Donovan Mitchell (Utah Jazz), Larry Nance Jr. (Cleveland Cavaliers), Victor Oladipo (Indiana Pacers), and Dennis Smith Jr. (Dallas Mavericks)
Champion: Donovan Mitchell
If the very best dunk contests are defined by explosions, 2018 was grounded in versatility. Nothing here quite reached Zach LaVine and Aaron Gordon’s pyrotechnics, but spurts of style, nostalgia, and solid execution made it dope. Donovan Mitchell’s self-alley oop off another adjacent hoop wasn’t necessarily revolutionary, but it was definitely an uprising. Larry Nance Jr. didn’t complete any maneuvers we hadn’t seen, but he did upgrade his dad’s dunks. Throw in solidly stellar slams from Oladipo and the general showmanship of every dunker make this one a rare 2010s dunk contest that proved satisfying..—Peter A. Berry
1987
Participants: Michael Jordan (Bulls), Jerome Kersey (Blazers), Terrence Stansbury (Sonics), Clyde Drexler (Blazers), Ron Harper (Cavs), Johnny Dawkins (Spurs), Tom Chambers (Sonics), Gerald Wilkins (Knicks)
Champion: Michael Jordan
After missing the previous year's All-Star festivities (and much of the regular season) with a broken foot, Michael Jordan returned to the dunk contest with a bang. Several of them, actually. Jordan's "kiss the rim" variations and free-throw-line flush held off some tremendous competition including Seattle's own Tom Chambers (who'd have to settle for All-Star MVP), a pair of high-flying Blazers in Clyde Drexler and Jerome Kersey, as well as future teammate Ron Harper.
1984
Participants: Larry Nance (Suns), Julius Erving (Sixers), Dominique Wilkins (Hawks), Darrell Griffith (Jazz), Edgar Jones (Spurs), Ralph Sampson (Rockets), Orlando Woodridge (Bulls), Clyde Drexler (Blazers), Michael Cooper (Lakers)
Champion: Larry Nance
How can a first-time event feature a defending champion? When it's the NBA Slam Dunk contest, and one of the contestants is Julius "Dr. J" Erving, winner of the first (and only) ABA dunk contest in 1976. The NBA's event featured nine competitors, including Michael Cooper, who failed to put a single dunk down. The 33-year-old Erving made it all the way to the finals—earning the contest's sole 50 in the final round—but was edged out by Larry Nance.
2003
Participants: Jason Richardson (Warriors), Desmond Mason (Sonics), Amar'e Stoudemire (Suns), Richard Jefferson (Nets)
Champion: Jason Richardson
Great slam dunk champions defend their titles, and that's exactly what Jason Richardson did in his second season, once again emerging atop a four-man field. Amar'e Stoudemire and Richard Jefferson provided new blood, but again it came down to the two champions, Richardson and Desmond Mason. Mason pulled out all the stops and had Richardson on the ropes. But, needing a 49 to win, Richardson broke out an off-the-bounce, through-the-legs reverse that not only earned a 50 and won the contest, but was voted the single-best dunk contest dunk EVER on NBA.com in 2005.
2000
Participants: Vince Carter (Raptors), Steve Francis (Rockets), Tracy McGrady (Raptors), Ricky Davis (Hornets), Jerry Stackhouse (Pistons), Larry Hughes (Sixers)
Champion: Vince Carter
The 2000 edition made people believe in the dunk contest again after a couple of subpar years and two years without one because of 2Ball in '98 and the lockout in '99. Vince, the Franchise, and T-Mac went off, but everyone was blown out of the water by Carter. Vinsanity etched his place as the greatest dunker of all time. He brought the feeling back.
1988
Participants: Michael Jordan (Bulls), Dominique Wilkins (Hawks), Clyde Drexler (Blazers), Otis Smith (Warriors), Jerome Kersey (Blazers), Greg Anderson (Spurs), Spud Webb (Hawks)
Champion: Michael Jordan
Did you know Michael did the free-throw dunk like 20 times by this point? Did you know 'Nique might’ve gotten robbed of the title? Jordan had the 3s on though, and was becoming the most recognizable brand in sports. Yet and still, this one was one of the best. Jordan, Wilkins, Drexler and Kersey put on a show. With an emphasis on Mike and 'Nique. The '88 contest was a heavyweight bout between two of the greatest showman basketball has ever seen.
2016
Participants: Zach LaVine (Minnesota Timberwolves), Aaron Gordon (Orlando Magic), Will Barton (Denver Nuggets), Andre Drummond (Detroit Pistons)
Champion: Zach LaVine
You ever seen that McDonalds commercial where Michael Jordan and Larry Bird play HORSE and they start drilling shots all the way from outside the gym? That’s pretty much what happened in the 2016 dunk contest. Over the course of the final round especially, Zach Lavine and Aaron Gordon turned in dunks that were so difficult they made regular between the legs jams look like reverse layups. Oh, AG wants to put the ball behind *both* legs while jumping over the Orlando Magic mascot? Ok, I’ll do a windmill — from the free throw line. LaVine wants to do a two-handed reverse East Bay from the baseline? Ok, I’ll do a two-handed tomahawk-double pump reverse. And so on and so forth. It’s telling that, in order to vanquish his opponent, LaVine had to combine iconic slams from Vince Carter and Michael Jordan: a between-the-legs dunk from the free throw line.—Peter A. Berry