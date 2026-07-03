Dominic Fike

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 13: Isaiah Rashad visits SiriusXM Studios on May 13, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Gary Gershoff/Getty Images) NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 13: Frank Ocean attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City.
Music

Isaiah Rashad Says He Didn't Get 'Frank Ocean Perks' While Talking About Being Bisexual

The Top Dawg artist believes he's come to be recognized as the "Black bi rapper."

Jaelani Turner-Williams51 days ago
Dominic Fike performs on stage during Lollapalooza at Grant Park on August 3, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois.
Pop Culture

‘Euphoria’ Star Dominic Fike Confirms He Has a Nearly 2-Year-Old Son

‘He makes me want to make sure my reputation is okay,’ the actor said of fatherhood.

Holly Riordan101 days ago
A woman in a red top and beaded hair sits in a kitchen, holding a cigarette, with a confident expression.
Pop Culture

'Euphoria' Season 3: Who's Returning and Who's Joining the Cast

Danielle Deadwyler, Natasha Lyonne, and Trisha Paytas are among the newcomers for the long-awaited third season of HBO's hit.

Trace William Cowen274 days ago
Natasha Lyonne, Danielle Deadwyler, and Sam Trammell are among the lastest group of actors to join the robust cast of 'Euphoria.'
Pop Culture

Natasha Lyonne, Danielle Deadwyler, and Sam Trammell Join 'Euphoria' Season 3 Cast

The HBO drama's upcoming third season features much of the beloved cast returning, as well as some new heavy hitters.

Alex Gonzalez274 days ago
Dominic Fike
Pop Culture

Dominic Fike Recalls ‘Drinking Whiskey, Taking Shrooms’ All Night Before First ‘Euphoria’ Audition

Dominic Fike recalls his first audition for 'Euphoria,' which didn't go so well.

tara mahadevan298 days ago
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Dominic Fike (left) and Hunter Schafer attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California
Pop Culture

Hunter Schafer Says Finding out Dominic Fike Cheated ‘Fundamentally Changed’ Her

The former couple met on the set of the second season of HBO's "Euphoria" in 2022 before calling it quits last summer.

Alex Ocho709 days ago
Pop Culture

Hunter Schafer Confirms She Dated Rosalía for 5 Months: 'It's Something I'm Happy to Share'

In an interview with 'GQ,' Schafer said that she and Rosalía dated briefly but remain friends.

Jaelani Turner-Williams837 days ago
Pop Culture

Dominic Fike Talks 'Euphoria' Sobriety Coach, Unclear of Show's Return: 'I Don't Really Talk to Them Anymore'

Fike stated it was easier playing a drug addict in the upcoming film 'Little Death' as the director is one of his friends.

Mark Elibert910 days ago
Music

Dominic Fike Stars in Promo Videos for pgLang's Converse Collaboration

The new release is follow-up to their first collaboration, which dropped last year.

Joe Price999 days ago
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Music festival goers
Music

Laneway Festival Announces 2024 Lineup: Stormzy, Steve Lacy, Nia Archives and More

One third of the festival's 2024 lineup will be making their debut in Australia.

Rachael Evans1047 days ago
Pop Culture

Dominic Fike Almost Got Fired From 'Euphoria' Due to Drug Use: 'It Was Really Bad'

In a new interview with Zane Lowe, the singer opens up about how being high on set almost cost him his 'Euphoria' gig.

Jade Gomez1107 days ago
Music

Dominic Fike Drops Video for "Ant Pile," Shares Tour Dates

Dominic Fike's ‘Sunburn' album will be out in July.

Abel Shifferaw1145 days ago
Dominic Fike "Dancing In The Courthouse"
Music

Dominic Fike Shares Video for New Single "Dancing in the Courthouse"

Ahead of the release of his forthcoming album, due out this year via Columbia Records, Dominic Fike returns with his new single "Dancing In The Courthouse."

Brad Callas1191 days ago
Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike attend HBO's "Euphoria" Season 2 Photo Call
Pop Culture

'Euphoria' Stars Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike Share Kiss Amid Dating Speculation

The Euphoria stars can be seen sharing a kiss in a new photo posted to Fike’s Instagram Stories, as they were having dinner together Thursday.

Brenton Blanchet1618 days ago
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People from Euphoria, such as Zendaya
Pop Culture

‘Euphoria’ Renewed for Season 3 at HBO

HBO announced on Friday that 'Euphoria' will return for Season 3. The Zendaya-starring series has been a massive hit since its first season in 2019.

tara mahadevan1625 days ago

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