Dominic Fike Stars in Promo Videos for pgLang's Converse Collaboration

The tweet was the first public activity from pgLang since Kendrick and Baby Keem teamed up for "The Hillbillies" in May. The duo is scheduled to perform together at the return of Tyler, the Creator's Camp Flog Gnaw next month. Whether that means a collaborative project is on the horizon remains to be seen, but there's certainly activity on the pgLang front.

Curiously, the collage also features the front page of a script for a pilot episode of a TV show, although the writer and story credits are redacted. Last year, it was announced that Lamar was getting into the world of films with a new untitled live-action comedy for Paramount Pictures. Written by Wonder Showzen and Xavier: Renegade Angel creator Vernon Chatman, the movie is about a Black man who plays a slave reenactor only to find his white girlfriend's ancestors owned his ancestors. Earlier this year, South Park co-creator Trey Parker signed on to direct.