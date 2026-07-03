Dominic Lord

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This week's remix pack is a mixed bag of all sorts, from artists you know and love to cats you need to get to know. From vintage tracks of all shapes and sizes being updated to some recent bangers getting a new twist. You know how DAD does; only the biggest and brightest from the scene today!
androids
Some real surprises in this week's remix round-up. Everyone from DJ Q and Wilkinson to MUST DIE! and Lockah are found throwing the original tracks of others into their desks, and churning out gems. There's just something about a well-done remix that gets us going, and hopefully you're digging on these just as hard as we are.
khrisd
He's obsessed with Grimes, his video for "Pierce" is dope, and his <em>Fashion Show</em> EP is unconventional. Is the 19-year-old Harlem rapper on to something?
Lauren Nostro

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Video Premiere: Blood Diamonds f/ Dominic Lord "Barcode"

Get in the director's chair.

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Listen: Dominic Lord "Overworld"

Join him in the overworld.

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Video: Dominic Lord "Mozart, Go"

Full speed ahead.

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Listen: Dominic Lord "Deal With It 2013"

Young Chop is on this beat too.

Erich Donaldson4988 days ago
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Listen To Dominic Lord's "Fashion Show" EP

The 19-year-old upstart releases his debut project.

Eric Diep5055 days ago
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Listen: Dominic Lord f/ Pusha T & Grimes "Pierce (Remix)"

The rapper brings some star-power to his new remix.

Sam Weiss5063 days ago
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Listen: Dominic Lord "Old English"

A menacing new banger from the up-and-coming Mc.

Andrew Martin5078 days ago
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The xx live at Terminal 5, rap cover art inspired by magazines and newspapers, and 5 Lollapalooza trivia facts.

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Video: Dominic Lord "Pierce"

Get familiar with the latest buzzing rapper out of Harlem.

Eric Diep5133 days ago

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