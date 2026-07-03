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This week's remix pack is a mixed bag of all sorts, from artists you know and love to cats you need to get to know. From vintage tracks of all shapes and sizes being updated to some recent bangers getting a new twist. You know how DAD does; only the biggest and brightest from the scene today!androids
Some real surprises in this week's remix round-up. Everyone from DJ Q and Wilkinson to MUST DIE! and Lockah are found throwing the original tracks of others into their desks, and churning out gems. There's just something about a well-done remix that gets us going, and hopefully you're digging on these just as hard as we are.khrisd
He's obsessed with Grimes, his video for "Pierce" is dope, and his <em>Fashion Show</em> EP is unconventional. Is the 19-year-old Harlem rapper on to something?Lauren Nostro
HBO's 'Euphoria' has already been renewed for a third season, which is good, because we have a lot of questions that need answering, hopefully in Season 3.Khal