Rachael Evans Portrait

Rachael Evans

Joined May 2022 | 27 posts
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Latest Stories

A person with curly hair poses in a fuzzy sweater and jeans, seated against a stack of cinder blocks in a black and white photo.

Becca Hatch Blossoms on Black Flower

After moving to Melbourne and stepping back from the industry grind, singer-songwriter Becca Hatch found a renewed sense of confidence, and the sound that would shape her next chapter.

Rachael Evans88 days ago
Two people wearing furry hats and sunglasses, one covering their face, the other posing with jewelry and tattoos, against a blue background.

Inside YNG Martyr’s Relentless Rise

From a self-imposed 12-month ultimatum to millions of streams, the Australian artist breaks down his new album CHALANT, and the mindset that shaped his career.

Rachael Evans150 days ago
Three men in athletic wear pose in a dimly lit space. The central figure wears a gray outfit, flanked by men in black and gray.

Lisi Enters a New Chapter

The Queensland rapper opens up about fatherhood, new music and fronting JD Sports and Under Armour’s ‘This Ain’t My Final Form’ campaign.

Rachael Evans185 days ago
A lively party scene with a diverse group of people dancing and taking photos. Some are holding drinks, and one person is on the floor.

How Inbraza Builds Community Through Baile Funk

Founded by Brazilian creative Luara Brandão, Inbraza is building a platform for Baile Funk in Australia while centring QTBIPOC artists and recently taking the collective global through collaborations with JD Sports and New Balance.

Rachael Evans191 days ago
Person in a fur coat and sunglasses, with Chanel belt, against a red background. Text reads "Brazen Barbie."

Brazen Barbie is Here for the Long Run

Two mixtapes in five months, label offers on the table, and a European tour ahead. Melbourne-via-Perth's Brazen Barbie is choosing discipline and control over shortcuts.

Rachael Evans207 days ago
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Two women in camo outfits pose by a giant DJ controller. The setting is dramatic with soft lighting.

The Katayanagi Twins Are on a Mission to Save Auckland Nightlife

The West Auckland duo break down their rise, their sound, and why nightlife needs a reset.

Rachael Evans225 days ago
A man with curly hair and a beard wearing a striped shirt and tie, looking to the side against a plain background.

Boy Soda Leans Into Vulnerability on Debut Album 'Soulstar'

BOY SODA’s debut album has been a long time coming, with fans waiting since 2019. That wait ends on October 3 with 'SOULSTAR'—one of the most highly anticipated local albums of 2025.

Rachael Evans351 days ago
Jaal standing on the platform of Yarraman train station, with signs and benches visible in the background.

Jaal Stays Close to Home on “As It Stands”

In conversation with Complex Australia, the Melbourne rapper reflects on his roots, lyrical growth, and staying independent.

Rachael Evans407 days ago
SZA stands in a chic, modern room with shelves of glasses and a champagne sign in the background. She wears a stylish, oversized coat

How Serwah Attafuah Balances Digital Art, Music and Entrepreneurship

The Western Sydney multi-disciplinary artist is proof that you can do it all. She shared how at her Chivas Regal Pioneers Workshop in Melbourne.

Rachael Evans821 days ago

On Is Tennis' New Kid on the Court

Established in 2010, On has gone from a brand that was popular in running communities to one with mass appeal. Here's how they're making their way into the world of tennis.

Rachael Evans962 days ago
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Uce Gang Leant Into His Passion, Now He's A Viral Star

Speaking to Complex AU, Uce Gang reflects on his success thus far, 100-week weight loss journey, and where he hopes to go next.

Rachael Evans1003 days ago

Merrell Launches the Next-Generation Hydro Moc

It's the Hydro Moc we know and love, but better.

Rachael Evans1011 days ago

Melbourne Soulstress Soli Releases Debut EP 'Daily Thoughts'

The EP marks the R&amp;B queen's first official project.

Rachael Evans1022 days ago

The Sneaker Of The Year Competition Is Back!

Our Sneaker Of The Year Competition is back for another round. Whether your a adidas fan, Nike lover, or New Balance stan—we want to know your pick.

Rachael Evans1023 days ago

Australia's Hip Hop Doyenne: Simone Amelia Jordan Wants You To Keep Dreamin'

From Sydney's Inner West to Harlem, the revered journalist recounts her story in a new memoir, 'Tell Her She's Dreamin'.

Rachael Evans1047 days ago
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The Homecoming of RINI

The Filipino-Australian artist has done what no Australian R&amp;B artist has done before: cracked the U.S. market and amassed a legion of fans that spans multiple continents. So, how did he get here?

Rachael Evans1050 days ago

The Drop: A Roundup Of September's Best Sneaker Releases

Lo and behold our favourite heaters from the month of September—brought to you by The Weekly Drop's Newsletter Guy, presented by eBay Australia.

Rachael Evans1071 days ago

A.B Original Release New Track 'Yes' Ahead of Indigenous Voice Referendum

The track coincides with the release of Briggs' witty skit "Far Enough."

Rachael Evans1078 days ago

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