Rachael Evans
Latest Stories
Becca Hatch Blossoms on Black Flower
After moving to Melbourne and stepping back from the industry grind, singer-songwriter Becca Hatch found a renewed sense of confidence, and the sound that would shape her next chapter.
Inside YNG Martyr’s Relentless Rise
From a self-imposed 12-month ultimatum to millions of streams, the Australian artist breaks down his new album CHALANT, and the mindset that shaped his career.
Lisi Enters a New Chapter
The Queensland rapper opens up about fatherhood, new music and fronting JD Sports and Under Armour’s ‘This Ain’t My Final Form’ campaign.
How Inbraza Builds Community Through Baile Funk
Founded by Brazilian creative Luara Brandão, Inbraza is building a platform for Baile Funk in Australia while centring QTBIPOC artists and recently taking the collective global through collaborations with JD Sports and New Balance.
Brazen Barbie is Here for the Long Run
Two mixtapes in five months, label offers on the table, and a European tour ahead. Melbourne-via-Perth's Brazen Barbie is choosing discipline and control over shortcuts.
The Katayanagi Twins Are on a Mission to Save Auckland Nightlife
The West Auckland duo break down their rise, their sound, and why nightlife needs a reset.
Boy Soda Leans Into Vulnerability on Debut Album 'Soulstar'
BOY SODA’s debut album has been a long time coming, with fans waiting since 2019. That wait ends on October 3 with 'SOULSTAR'—one of the most highly anticipated local albums of 2025.
Jaal Stays Close to Home on “As It Stands”
In conversation with Complex Australia, the Melbourne rapper reflects on his roots, lyrical growth, and staying independent.
How Serwah Attafuah Balances Digital Art, Music and Entrepreneurship
The Western Sydney multi-disciplinary artist is proof that you can do it all. She shared how at her Chivas Regal Pioneers Workshop in Melbourne.
On Is Tennis' New Kid on the Court
Established in 2010, On has gone from a brand that was popular in running communities to one with mass appeal. Here's how they're making their way into the world of tennis.
Uce Gang Leant Into His Passion, Now He's A Viral Star
Speaking to Complex AU, Uce Gang reflects on his success thus far, 100-week weight loss journey, and where he hopes to go next.
Merrell Launches the Next-Generation Hydro Moc
It's the Hydro Moc we know and love, but better.
Melbourne Soulstress Soli Releases Debut EP 'Daily Thoughts'
The EP marks the R&B queen's first official project.
The Sneaker Of The Year Competition Is Back!
Our Sneaker Of The Year Competition is back for another round. Whether your a adidas fan, Nike lover, or New Balance stan—we want to know your pick.
Australia's Hip Hop Doyenne: Simone Amelia Jordan Wants You To Keep Dreamin'
From Sydney's Inner West to Harlem, the revered journalist recounts her story in a new memoir, 'Tell Her She's Dreamin'.
The Homecoming of RINI
The Filipino-Australian artist has done what no Australian R&B artist has done before: cracked the U.S. market and amassed a legion of fans that spans multiple continents. So, how did he get here?
The Drop: A Roundup Of September's Best Sneaker Releases
Lo and behold our favourite heaters from the month of September—brought to you by The Weekly Drop's Newsletter Guy, presented by eBay Australia.
A.B Original Release New Track 'Yes' Ahead of Indigenous Voice Referendum
The track coincides with the release of Briggs' witty skit "Far Enough."