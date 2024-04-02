Hunter Schafer Confirms She Dated Rosalía for 5 Months: 'It's Something I'm Happy to Share'

You might have seen them hang out together, but it's been little known until now that Hunter Schafer and Rosalía used to date.

The Euphoria actress is the new GQ cover star, also an honoree of their second-annual Global Creative Awards, and in the profile, she said that she and Rosalía were a thing in 2019. After being asked about her friendship with the Motomami artist, Schafer confessed that the two dated for five months (throughout autumn and winter, to be exact), but still remain close.

"I have really beautiful friendships with people that I was once romantically involved with,” Schafer told GQ. With Rosalía, “she’s family no matter what.”

She continued, "It’s been so much speculation for so long. Part of us just wants to get it over with, and then another part is like, ‘It’s none of anybody’s fucking business!’ However, Schafer admitted that "it’s something I’m happy to share. And I think she feels that way too."