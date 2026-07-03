Creed

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(L-R) T.I. and Scott Stapp.
Music

T.I. Confirms He Prevented Creed's Scott Stapp From Hurting Himself at Miami Hotel

"Glory goes to God," T.I. said of the incident. "I didn't do anything."

tara mahadevan163 days ago
Tessa Thompson, wearing CHANEL, attends the Academy Women's Luncheon Presented by CHANEL at The Academy Museum Of Motion Pictures on November 04, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

Tessa Thompson Says She 'Forgot How to Move' During Studio Smoke Session

The actress recalled getting “the stoniest” she’s ever been while recording music.

Mark Elibert255 days ago
Stephan James in a brown leather outfit at a black event backdrop with logos for TIFF, Jamaica, and sponsors.
Pop Culture

Stephan James Steps Into the Ring as Carl Weathers in ‘I Play Rocky’

The actor takes on the role of Carl Weathers in Peter Farrelly’s 'I Play Rocky' — a drama about how the original boxing classic was made.

Griff Griffin288 days ago
Pop Culture

Michael B. Jordan Set to Star in His Fourth Ryan Coogler Movie (UPDATE)

The actor and director are staying tight-lipped about the feature, which is described as "genre" flick with "a period element."

Joshua Espinoza912 days ago
Pop Culture

‘Creed IV’ in the Works With Michael B. Jordan Returning to Direct

Another installment of the boxing drama is set to go into pre-production next year, according to the franchise's producer.

Alex Ocho973 days ago
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Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good
Pop Culture

Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good Are Reportedly Dating

Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good are reportedly dating. Sources close to the pair confirmed the two are dating, telling TMZ that the relationship is fairly new.

Brad Callas1162 days ago
Jonathan Majors and Michael B. Jordan attend premiere of Creed III
Pop Culture

'Creed III' Scores Biggest Sports Film Box Office Opening Ever With $58.7 Million Weekend

The latest installment in the Michael B. Jordan-starring 'Creed' franchise has earned the biggest opening ever for a sports film, earning $58.7 million.

Brad Callas1231 days ago
Jonathan Majors appears on the Tamron Hall Show
Pop Culture

Watch Jonathan Majors Get Emotional After Surprise Visit From His College Acting Coach

Fresh off his performance across from Michael B. Jordan in Creed III, Jonathan Majors stopped by the Tamron Hall Show to discuss his meteoric rise in Hollywood.

Brad Callas1231 days ago
Michael B Jordan in a new Calvin Klein photo
Style

Exclusive: Michael B. Jordan Stars in New Calvin Klein Campaign Video

Ahead of the theatrical release of 'Creed III,' which marks his feature directorial debut, Michael B. Jordan stars in a new campaign for Calvin Klein.

Trace William Cowen1236 days ago
JID x Lute "Ma Boy" for 'Creed III'
Music

JID and Lute Team Up on "Ma Boy" for 'Creed III' Soundtrack

The 'Creed III' soundtrack is executive produced by Dreamville Records, with the Michael B. Jordan-directed film premiering in theaters on March 3.

Joshua Espinoza1262 days ago
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Michael B. Jordan is seen in trailer for directorial debut ‘Creed III’
Pop Culture

Michael B. Jordan Shares Trailer for Directorial Debut ‘Creed III’

The sequel, which hits theaters next March, marks Michael B. Jordan's feature-length directorial debut and also stars Tessa Thompson and Jonathan Majors.

Trace William Cowen1369 days ago
Sylvester Stallone attends Paramount+ UK launch event.
Pop Culture

Sylvester Stallone Lashes Out at Longtime 'Rocky' Producer Over 'Drago' Spinoff, Dolph Lundgren Weighs In (UPDATE)

Sylvester Stallone lambasted longtime 'Rocky' producer Irwin Winkler in several Instagram posts upon hearing a 'Drago' spinoff is in the works.

Jose Martinez1448 days ago
Dolph Lungren attends premiere of 'Creed II'
Pop Culture

‘Creed’ Spinoff ‘Drago' Based on Iconic ‘Rocky’ Villain in the Works

Ahead of the release of 'Creed III,' which is set to hit finally theaters next year, MGM has announced a new spin-off film focused on Ivan Drago.

Brad Callas1451 days ago
michael-b-jordan
Pop Culture

Michael B. Jordan Shares Why Sylvester Stallone's Rocky Won't Show Up in 'Creed III'

Regardless of Stallone's participation, 'Creed III' director Michael B. Jordan said there's "always respect and always a sh*t-ton of love for what he’s built."

Joe Price1923 days ago

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