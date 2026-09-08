Jake Kring-Schreifels Portrait

Jake Kring-Schreifels

Joined January 2020 | 8 posts
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Latest Stories

Russell Wilson warms up before the New York Giants - Philadelphia Eagles game in October 2025.

Russell Wilson's Next Challenge

Super Bowl Champion and newly expectant dad Russell Wilson starts his new job at CBS this weekend. Will he keep it real on the mic?

Jake Kring-Schreifels9 days ago
Paul Skenes, Elly De La Cruz, Kevin McGonigle, Roman Anthony, Pete Crow-Armstrong

The 25 Best Baseball Players Under 25 (Updated)

Jacob Misiorowski, Junior Caminero, and Pete Crow-Armstrong lead a list of MLB’s top young guns.

Jake Kring-Schreifels48 days ago
Mookie Betts tips his cap during Dodgers media day photos.

MLB Opening Day: Mookie Betts is Healthy and Hungry for a Dodgers Three-Peat

Mookie Betts on recovery, the ABS System, and leading the Dodgers to a historic third straight World Series championship.

Jake Kring-Schreifels176 days ago
Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers hits a home run in Game Three of the 2025 World Series.

The Ten Best Japanese Players in MLB History

With the World Baseball Classic underway, Shohei Ohtani and Ichiro lead a list of the greatest Japanese-born players in MLB history.

Jake Kring-Schreifels197 days ago
Lionel Messi at the 2022 World Cup.

The Best Athlete Alive, Every Year Since 2000

LeBron, Leo Messi, and Money Mayweather are a few names that define the last 25 years in sports.

Jake Kring-Schreifels303 days ago
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Kobe Bryant, Rick Fox, Lindsey Hunter, and Shaquille O'Neal celebrate the Lakers third consecutive championship in June 2002.

Cheaters, Luck, and Scandals: The 20 Most Controversial Champs in Sports History, Ranked

From outright cheats like the 2017 Houston Astros to lucky squads like the 2001 New England Patriots, not all champions are equal.

Jake Kring-Schreifels317 days ago
Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan) squares up his opponent.

The 20 Best Combat Sports Movies of All Time

Where do classics like Rocky, Raging Bull, and Bloodsport land?

Jake Kring-Schreifels344 days ago
Taylor Swift and Kanye West

Kanye, Politics, and More: What We Learn From Taylor Swift’s Netflix Doc ‘Miss Americana’

Taylor Swift's documentary 'Miss Americana' hits Netflix on Friday. We caught an early screening and spoke with director Lana Wilson. Here's what we learned.

Jake Kring-Schreifels2422 days ago

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