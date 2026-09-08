Jake Kring-Schreifels
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Russell Wilson's Next Challenge
Super Bowl Champion and newly expectant dad Russell Wilson starts his new job at CBS this weekend. Will he keep it real on the mic?
The 25 Best Baseball Players Under 25 (Updated)
Jacob Misiorowski, Junior Caminero, and Pete Crow-Armstrong lead a list of MLB’s top young guns.
MLB Opening Day: Mookie Betts is Healthy and Hungry for a Dodgers Three-Peat
Mookie Betts on recovery, the ABS System, and leading the Dodgers to a historic third straight World Series championship.
The Ten Best Japanese Players in MLB History
With the World Baseball Classic underway, Shohei Ohtani and Ichiro lead a list of the greatest Japanese-born players in MLB history.
The Best Athlete Alive, Every Year Since 2000
LeBron, Leo Messi, and Money Mayweather are a few names that define the last 25 years in sports.
Cheaters, Luck, and Scandals: The 20 Most Controversial Champs in Sports History, Ranked
From outright cheats like the 2017 Houston Astros to lucky squads like the 2001 New England Patriots, not all champions are equal.
The 20 Best Combat Sports Movies of All Time
Where do classics like Rocky, Raging Bull, and Bloodsport land?
Kanye, Politics, and More: What We Learn From Taylor Swift’s Netflix Doc ‘Miss Americana’
Taylor Swift's documentary 'Miss Americana' hits Netflix on Friday. We caught an early screening and spoke with director Lana Wilson. Here's what we learned.