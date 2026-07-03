Creed III

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BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: EXCLUSIVE ACCESS, SPECIAL RATES APPLY. (L-R) Jonathan Majors and Michael B. Jordan attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Pop Culture

Michael B. Jordan Says He’s ‘Proud’ Of Jonathan Majors’ ‘Resilience’

The actor says he's "proud" of his 'Creed III' costar, who was convicted of misdemeanor assault and harassment in 2023.

Jaelani Turner-Williams521 days ago
Style

Michael B. Jordan Featured in David Yurman’s First-to-Market Men’s High Jewelry Collection

The 'Creed III' actor is the face of David Yurman's latest jewelry campaign.

Jaelani Turner-Williams900 days ago
Pop Culture

‘Creed IV’ in the Works With Michael B. Jordan Returning to Direct

Another installment of the boxing drama is set to go into pre-production next year, according to the franchise's producer.

Alex Ocho973 days ago
Pop Culture

Jonathan Majors Files Counter-Complaint Against Alleged Domestic Violence Victim

The 'Creed III' star has accused his ex-girlfriend of physically harming him in the alleged dispute that led to his March arrest.

Brad Callas1117 days ago
Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good
Pop Culture

Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good Are Reportedly Dating

Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good are reportedly dating. Sources close to the pair confirmed the two are dating, telling TMZ that the relationship is fairly new.

Brad Callas1162 days ago
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Jonathan Majors attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards
Pop Culture

Jonathan Majors Arrested for Allegedly Assaulting a Woman (UPDATE)

A rep for the 33-year-old actor has denied the allegations, saying, "He's done nothing wrong. We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up."

Joshua Espinoza1211 days ago
Jonathan Majors and Dennis Rodman pictured
Pop Culture

Jonathan Majors on How He Plans to Capture ‘Full Individual’ Dennis Rodman in Upcoming Movie

Jonathan Majors is on one hell of a roll as of late, including with 'Creed III' and 'Magazine Dreams.' Hear how he's approaching the part of Dennis Rodman.

Trace William Cowen1227 days ago
Jonathan Majors and Michael B. Jordan attend premiere of Creed III
Pop Culture

'Creed III' Scores Biggest Sports Film Box Office Opening Ever With $58.7 Million Weekend

The latest installment in the Michael B. Jordan-starring 'Creed' franchise has earned the biggest opening ever for a sports film, earning $58.7 million.

Brad Callas1231 days ago
Jonathan Majors appears on the Tamron Hall Show
Pop Culture

Watch Jonathan Majors Get Emotional After Surprise Visit From His College Acting Coach

Fresh off his performance across from Michael B. Jordan in Creed III, Jonathan Majors stopped by the Tamron Hall Show to discuss his meteoric rise in Hollywood.

Brad Callas1231 days ago
Michael B Jordan and Jonathan Majors
Pop Culture

Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors Seemingly Check Out Reporter in Viral Video

The 'Creed III' stars went viral this week, after their joint interview with 'Pay Or Wait' journalist Sharronda Williams. Check out the viral moment here.

Joshua Espinoza1232 days ago
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'Creed III' motion picture soundtrack
Music

Stream the Dreamville-Produced 'Creed III' Soundtrack f/ J. Cole, Big Sean, JID, Tierra Whack, and More

Fans have been patiently awaiting the soundtrack since ComplexCon 2022, where Michael B. Jordan revealed Dreamville was executive producing the album.

Joshua Espinoza1234 days ago
Michael B Jordan Creed III interview
Pop Culture

Michael B. Jordan Reveals if the ‘Creedverse’ Will Continue To Expand After ‘Creed III’

'Creed III' marks Michael B. Jordan's first time as director’s chair. He chats with Complex all about crafting Adonis' story and the franchise's future.

Karla Rodriguez1234 days ago
Creed III Review Michael B Jordan
Pop Culture

In ‘Creed III,’ Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors Serve Up Their Own Definition of Masculinity

'Creed III' stars Michael B Jordan and Jonathan Majors help us examine the way we, as a society, view masculinity, through a fun and powerful boxing film.

Karla Rodriguez1234 days ago
Jonathan Majors Creed III Interview
Pop Culture

Jonathan Majors Says He Based His 'Creed III' Role on His Family's Experience in the Prison System

Complex sat with Majors and he shared how he built his character Damian in 'Creed III' alongside Jordan and how the prison system affected his family's life.

Karla Rodriguez1235 days ago

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