Joey Badass Expresses Interest in Taking on 'Creed’ Franchise Role, Ideally 'Playing a Fighter'

“I would love to play in Creed,” he said, to which Cole responded by pointing out that the film series is indeed expected to continue , though it’s unclear when, exactly, we can expect something new from Michael B. Jordan and company.

During a recent interview with Ty Cole for the With Love talk series on Patreon, the Lonely at the Top artist, whose acting prowess has been proven on projects including Mr. Robot and Power Book III: Raising Kanan, shouted out the Rocky spinoff franchise as being on his proverbial bucket list.

As for what type of character Badass would like to take on, he’s “open” to anything. Still, it sounds like he’d prefer playing a character who steps into the ring instead of someone more peripheral.

“I’m open, you know what I’m saying?” he offered. “But, like, I definitely see myself playing a fighter.”

Creed III, directed by and starring Jordan, hit theaters back in 2023, quickly proving to be both a commercial and critical success. In the years since, fans have been given several updates on a planned fourth film, plus word of larger ambitions to further expand the Creed universe into a Rocky-sized franchise of its own.

In an interview on Variety’s Awards Circuit podcast last November, for example, Jordan asserted that a direct sequel to Creed III was “eventually, definitely” happening. The franchise, he added at the time, has been “really kind” to him “in a big way.”