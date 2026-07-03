CREED II

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Tessa Thompson, wearing CHANEL, attends the Academy Women's Luncheon Presented by CHANEL at The Academy Museum Of Motion Pictures on November 04, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

Tessa Thompson Says She 'Forgot How to Move' During Studio Smoke Session

The actress recalled getting “the stoniest” she’s ever been while recording music.

Mark Elibert255 days ago
Dolph Lungren attends premiere of 'Creed II'
Pop Culture

‘Creed’ Spinoff ‘Drago' Based on Iconic ‘Rocky’ Villain in the Works

Ahead of the release of 'Creed III,' which is set to hit finally theaters next year, MGM has announced a new spin-off film focused on Ivan Drago.

Brad Callas1451 days ago
syl rocky
Pop Culture

Sylvester Stallone Working on New ‘Rocky,’ Was ‘Furious’ He Got ‘Zero Ownership’ of Franchise

Sylvester Stallone was never given ownership of the 'Rocky' franchise, even though he created, wrote, and starred in it.

tara mahadevan2552 days ago
Wood Harris attends Black Girls Rock! 2017
Pop Culture

Wood Harris Thinks Deontay Wilder Should Star in 'Creed 3'

The 'Creed II' star thinks Wilder would be perfect for the role of Clubber Lang's son.

Xavier Hamilton2631 days ago
dream
Music

J. Cole and Ari Lennox Drop "Shea Butter Baby" Video

Cole and Lennox's collab is the latest 'Creed II' soundtrack cut to get a video, following drops earlier this month from Eearz and Rocky.

Trace William Cowen2705 days ago
Advertisement
michael b jordan fan
Pop Culture

Viral Photoshopped Michael B. Jordan Photo Turns Into an IRL Encounter

Sometimes you've gotta shoot your shot.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2788 days ago
Swae Lee
Music

Watch Swae Lee, Young Thug and Mike Will Made-It Perform "Fate" on 'Fallon'

The track is featured on the 'Creed II' soundtrack.

Alex Galbraith2789 days ago
'Creed II' premiere in NYC
Pop Culture

'Creed II' and 'Ralph Breaks the Internet' Push Thanksgiving Box Office to New Record

'Creed II' and 'Ralph Breaks the Internet' are projected to lead to a new record for the five-day holiday stretch.

tara mahadevan2793 days ago
Roy Jones Jr.
Sports

Roy Jones Jr. Challenges Michael B. Jordan to a Boxing Match

Michael B. Jordan spent a lot of time training for 'Creed II,' and he seemed very happy with his boxing talents by the time the film finished production.

Joe Price2794 days ago
Michael B. Jordan during 'Creed II' junket
Pop Culture

The Stars of 'Creed II' Talk Building This 'Emotional' Sequel

'Creed II' stars Michael B. Jordan, Tessa Thompson, and director Steven Caple Jr. break down one of this fall's most anticipated films.

Khal2796 days ago
Advertisement
b jordan
Pop Culture

Michael B. Jordan on Killmonger Returning in 'Black Panther 2': 'It's Possible, It's Marvel'

Michael B. Jordan is dropping gems during this 'Creed II' press run.

Trace William Cowen2802 days ago
Mike Will Made It (L) and Kendrick Lamar.
Music

Mike Will Made-It Reconnects With Kendrick Lamar and Pharrell on "The Mantra"

The record will land on the highly anticipated 'Creed 2' soundtrack.

Joshua Espinoza2804 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App