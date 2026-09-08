Griff Griffin

Joined September 2025 | 20 posts
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Latest Stories

Stephan James in a brown leather outfit at a black event backdrop with logos for TIFF, Jamaica, and sponsors.

Stephan James Steps Into the Ring as Carl Weathers in ‘I Play Rocky’

The actor takes on the role of Carl Weathers in Peter Farrelly’s 'I Play Rocky' — a drama about how the original boxing classic was made.

Griff Griffin349 days ago
John Krasinski at an event, wearing a dark suit, with a neutral expression. Background features large text.

Fans Think They Know Why the Next ‘A Quiet Place’ Film Is Being Delayed

A 'Quiet Place Part III,' the fourth film in the franchise, is hitting theaters later than planned—and fans have a theory about the delay.

Griff Griffin349 days ago
James Cameron wearing a black suit, against a dark background.

‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ May Be Shorter Than ‘The Way of Water’ — James Cameron Explains Why

The director revealed the runtime for the upcoming sequel — and hinted at why it’s not the same length as its predecessor.

Griff Griffin350 days ago
Tim Allen smiling, wearing glasses and a suit, in front of a floral backdrop.

Tim Allen Says 'Toy Story 5' Is a 'Jessie Story' — With a 'Bunch of Buzzes’

The actor dished on what’s next for 'Toy Story 5,' and it includes Jessie, Woody, and more Buzz Lightyears than ever before.

Griff Griffin351 days ago
Mark Wahlberg smiling at an event, wearing a dark sweater, with a red backdrop featuring a blurred image of himself.

How Mark Wahlberg Transformed His Body for 'Play Dirty'

Discipline and daily workouts powered the actor’s preparation for his gritty new action-thriller.

Griff Griffin353 days ago
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Colin Farrell, wearing a textured blazer, holds a microphone and gestures with one hand, seated against a plain background.

Colin Farrell Says ‘The Batman: Part 2’ Is 'Scarier' With Bigger Stakes

The Penguin actor says fans should brace for a darker, more intense chapter in the Batman saga.

Griff Griffin353 days ago
Bill Burr wearing a dark suit, smiles at an event with a Television Academy backdrop.

Bill Burr Could Be Logging On for ‘The Social Network 2’

The comedian is reportedly in talks to join Aaron Sorkin’s sequel alongside Jeremy Allen White and Mikey Madison.

Griff Griffin356 days ago
Three people on stage at a Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse event, with a large screen displaying the title.

‘Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse’ Gets New Release Date

Sony brings forward the next animated installment of 'Spider-Man'.

Griff Griffin357 days ago
Denis Villeneuve in a black suit stands on a red carpet in front of a backdrop with "Hans Zimmer & Friends: Diamonds in the Desert" text.

James Bond Director Reportedly Plans to Cast a Newcomer for 007

Denis Villeneuve will begin casting the next Bond after finishing ‘Dune: Part 3,’ according to reports.

Griff Griffin357 days ago
John Boyega, smiling, sits on a chair holding a microphone, wearing a patterned jacket and hoodie, on a stage.

John Boyega Says He’d Make the ‘Star Wars’ Sequel Trilogy ‘Completely Different’

'First of all, we’re not getting rid of Han Solo,' Boyega told a packed crowd.

Griff Griffin358 days ago
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Henry Cavill attends the 71st Taormina Film Festival on June 11, 2025 in Taormina, Italy.

Henry Cavill’s New Look Has Fans Talking Ahead of 'Highlander' Reboot

The 'Witcher' alum showed off his new look on Instagram, trading his usual style for longer hair and a clean-shaven face.

Griff Griffin359 days ago
Josh Brolin in a dark suit poses at a TIFF event

Director Confirms 'Weapons' Prequel 'Is Real' but Another Film Comes First

The director has plans for Aunt Gladys — just not before his next big project.

Griff Griffin359 days ago
Hugh Jackman in a navy suit and white shirt, standing in front of a backdrop with a cat illustration.

'Avengers: Doomsday' Leak Teases X-Men Joining the MCU’s Biggest Movie Yet

A behind-the-scenes leak hints at which iconic X-Men may appear in Marvel’s next Avengers movie.

Griff Griffin359 days ago
Tatiana Maslany at the premier for The Monkey

'She-Hulk' Actress Tells Fans to Cancel Their Disney+ Subscriptions

Tatiana Maslany’s boycott is in response to Jimmy Kimmel's indefinite suspension.

Griff Griffin363 days ago
Shia Labeouf in a tuxedo at a formal event.

Francis Ford Coppola Clashed With Shia LaBeouf on Set of ‘Megalopolis’

‘What are we inventing a whole step for?’ the award-winning director argues in a behind-the-scenes clip.

Griff Griffin363 days ago
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Ryan Gosling in a blue plaid shirt smiles at Comic-Con.

Star Wars Fans Notice an Interesting Detail About 'Star Wars: Starfighter'

Ryan Gosling leads his first-ever Star Wars film, and fans have noticed something about his appearance.

Griff Griffin364 days ago
Leonardo DiCaprio in a black suit stands in front of a backdrop with "One Battle After Another" text.

‘One Battle After Another’ Reviews Praise Leonardo DiCaprio

Critics are raving about Leonardo DiCaprio in 'One Battle After Another,' calling Paul Thomas Anderson’s latest thriller a must-see.

Griff Griffin364 days ago
The lead actors at The Fantastic 4: First Steps premiere. They are dressed formally, with a Thing statue nearby.

When and Where to Watch 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' at Home

The Marvel hit is heading home — here’s when you can watch 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps.'

Griff Griffin365 days ago

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