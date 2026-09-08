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Stephan James Steps Into the Ring as Carl Weathers in ‘I Play Rocky’
The actor takes on the role of Carl Weathers in Peter Farrelly’s 'I Play Rocky' — a drama about how the original boxing classic was made.
Fans Think They Know Why the Next ‘A Quiet Place’ Film Is Being Delayed
A 'Quiet Place Part III,' the fourth film in the franchise, is hitting theaters later than planned—and fans have a theory about the delay.
‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ May Be Shorter Than ‘The Way of Water’ — James Cameron Explains Why
The director revealed the runtime for the upcoming sequel — and hinted at why it’s not the same length as its predecessor.
Tim Allen Says 'Toy Story 5' Is a 'Jessie Story' — With a 'Bunch of Buzzes’
The actor dished on what’s next for 'Toy Story 5,' and it includes Jessie, Woody, and more Buzz Lightyears than ever before.
How Mark Wahlberg Transformed His Body for 'Play Dirty'
Discipline and daily workouts powered the actor’s preparation for his gritty new action-thriller.
Colin Farrell Says ‘The Batman: Part 2’ Is 'Scarier' With Bigger Stakes
The Penguin actor says fans should brace for a darker, more intense chapter in the Batman saga.
Bill Burr Could Be Logging On for ‘The Social Network 2’
The comedian is reportedly in talks to join Aaron Sorkin’s sequel alongside Jeremy Allen White and Mikey Madison.
‘Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse’ Gets New Release Date
Sony brings forward the next animated installment of 'Spider-Man'.
James Bond Director Reportedly Plans to Cast a Newcomer for 007
Denis Villeneuve will begin casting the next Bond after finishing ‘Dune: Part 3,’ according to reports.
John Boyega Says He’d Make the ‘Star Wars’ Sequel Trilogy ‘Completely Different’
'First of all, we’re not getting rid of Han Solo,' Boyega told a packed crowd.
Henry Cavill’s New Look Has Fans Talking Ahead of 'Highlander' Reboot
The 'Witcher' alum showed off his new look on Instagram, trading his usual style for longer hair and a clean-shaven face.
Director Confirms 'Weapons' Prequel 'Is Real' but Another Film Comes First
The director has plans for Aunt Gladys — just not before his next big project.
'Avengers: Doomsday' Leak Teases X-Men Joining the MCU’s Biggest Movie Yet
A behind-the-scenes leak hints at which iconic X-Men may appear in Marvel’s next Avengers movie.
'She-Hulk' Actress Tells Fans to Cancel Their Disney+ Subscriptions
Tatiana Maslany’s boycott is in response to Jimmy Kimmel's indefinite suspension.
Francis Ford Coppola Clashed With Shia LaBeouf on Set of ‘Megalopolis’
‘What are we inventing a whole step for?’ the award-winning director argues in a behind-the-scenes clip.
Star Wars Fans Notice an Interesting Detail About 'Star Wars: Starfighter'
Ryan Gosling leads his first-ever Star Wars film, and fans have noticed something about his appearance.
‘One Battle After Another’ Reviews Praise Leonardo DiCaprio
Critics are raving about Leonardo DiCaprio in 'One Battle After Another,' calling Paul Thomas Anderson’s latest thriller a must-see.
When and Where to Watch 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' at Home
The Marvel hit is heading home — here’s when you can watch 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps.'