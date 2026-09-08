ComplexCon

ComplexCon is a groundbreaking festival and exhibition that brings together pop culture, art, food, style, sports, music, and more. Shop the most exclusive drops from top brands, see performances by today's hottest artists, and experience cutting-edge art installations. It is on October 25-26 2025.

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Latest Stories

Diamond Supply Co. x Nike SB Dunk Low 'Canary,' Sean Wotherspoon x Nike Air Max 1/97, Off-White x Nike Air Force 1, Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 4 'Brick by Brick,' Pharrell x BBC x Adidas NMD Hu
Sneakers

The History of ComplexCon Sneaker Releases

From 2017's Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 to 2025's Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 4 'Brick by Brick,' here's a look back at some of ComplexCon's best sneaker releases.

Zac Dubasik8 days ago
This list curated by 3Peat founder Scotty Bux documents the 25 best BAPE items of all time.
Style

The 25 Best BAPE Items of All Time, Ranked

From Pepsi collaboration to Marvel Bapestas, these are the items that 3Peat LA's Scotty Bux deems the best of all time.

Scotty Bux14 days ago
A man holding several pairs of sneakers, including Nike shoes, in front of a window with a view of a building.
Sneakers

Joe La Puma Remembers 2016's Best Sneakers

In anticipation of ComplexCon's 10th anniversary, JLP unboxes some classic releases from a big year in sneakers.

Joe La Puma15 days ago
A closeup of a leather biker jacket by Alpinestars RSRV.
Style

ComplexCon 2026: Alpinestars RSRV Is Turning Motorsports Gear Into a Modern Luxury

Ahead of ComplexCon 2026, we spoke with CEO Denise Focil about the brand's history, exploration of luxury fashion, and more.

Mike DeStefano15 days ago
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Shane Gonzales, founder of Alice Hollywood and Midnight Studios, reflects on 10 years of ComplexCon.
Style

"It Feels Like Tradition": Alice Hollywood's Shane Gonzales Reflects on 10 Years of ComplexCon

From Midnight Studios in 2017 to Alice Hollywood in 2026, Gonzales looks back on the past decade of his career.

Mike DeStefano17 days ago
Anwar Carrots poses on a corner of Fairfax Avenue in Los Angeles wearing Billionaire Boys Club to tease his upcoming collab with the brand at ComplexCon 2026.
Style

From Fairfax to Outer Space: The Importance of the Billionaire Boys Club x Carrots Collab

Anwar Carrots discusses the Billionaire Boys Club x Carrots capsule that will be debuting at ComplexCon 2026 in Los Angeles.

Mike DeStefano21 days ago
Hellstar co-founder Sean "Seanie" Holland discusses the past, present, and future of his streetwear brand ahead of ComplexCon 2026.
Style

How Hellstar Became One of the Most Influential Brands in Modern Streetwear

Ahead of a Tupac collab at ComplexCon 2026, Hellstar co-founder Sean “Seanie” Holland discusses the past, present, and future of his six-year-old clothing brand in a rare interview.

Mike DeStefano22 days ago
A person with sunglasses holding a microphone sits by DJ equipment, surrounded by vinyl records and a Coca-Cola sign in the background.
Style

ComplexCon 2026 Is Gallery Dept.’s Long-Awaited Los Angeles Homecoming

The founder of Gallery Dept., Josué Thomas, discusses his Los Angeles roots, artist-first approach, and why ComplexCon's return to Los Angeles for its 10th anniversary hits close to home.

Complex Staff30 days ago
Jae Tips is looking to make ComplexCon 2026 in Los Angeles his biggest ComplexCon to date.
Style

Will ComplexCon 2026 Be Jae Tips’ Biggest Yet?

With excitement swirling around his new Nike deal, Jae Tips is looking to make a splash in Los Angeles for ComplexCon’s 10th anniversary.

Mike DeStefano32 days ago
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I.AM.GIA founder Alana Pallister and Los Angeles artist REX pose alongside items from their collaboration and a mockup of their ComplexCon 2026 booth design.
Style

I.AM.GIA and Renowned LA Artist REX Invite You to the “Gia-Verse” at ComplexCon 2026

I.AM.GIA founder Alana Pallister discusses the brand’s first full artist collaboration debuting in LA for ComplexCon 2026.

Mike DeStefano36 days ago
Vinyl record with album cover titled "Project X," featuring a person lying on grass, wearing a white jacket and jeans.
Music

Ken Carson's 'Project X' Anniversary Vinyl Is Now Available on Complex

The debut album by the ComplexCon 2026 co-headliner is available on Complex..

Complex Staff45 days ago
Two WWE t-shirts on the floor: one featuring Rey Mysterio, the other with an RKO design. Person in camo pants and patterned shoes.
Style

WWE x Ken Carson Collection: Available Now on Complex

The 14-piece collection of graphic tees, hoodies and more is now available on Complex.

Complex Staff49 days ago
Everything You Need to Know About Takashi Murakami
Style

Everything You Need to Know About Takashi Murakami

We take a look back at the legendary Japanese artists, his biggest collabs, most valuable works, and more.

Oruny Choi57 days ago

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