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ComplexCon 2026 Day 2 Highlights: Everything You Need to Know

ComplexCon closed out its 2026 edition in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Destroy Lonely wearing sunglasses and a black t-shirt holds a microphone on stage.
Image via Getty/Jerritt Clark/Complex

Another ComplexCon is now in the books, with Playboi Carti and Destroy Lonely having taken the stage in Los Angeles on Sunday (Oct. 4).

This year’s two-day event, all seen through the uniquely modern lens of co-artistic directors Carti and Hiroshi Fujiwara, resulted in a fittingly star-stacked celebration of the festival’s 10th anniversary.

Below, we take a look at some of the biggest moments from the second and final day of ComplexCon’s 2026 edition. For a look back at what went down on Saturday (Oct. 3), this is where you need to be.

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Playboi Carti takes the stage

Live staples “Stop Breathing,” “Rockstar Made,” and “FE!N” all made the cut for Carti’s headlining set on Sunday.

Destroy Lonely, F1lthy also perform

Lone and F1lthy also took the stage, with the latter’s set featuring an appearance by Matan Even rocking an Eminem-inspired look.

The best sneakers we spotted

ComplexCon attendees again put their best foot forward on Sunday.

Ye, North West join Carti on the ComplexCon stage

Both Ye and his daughter, North West, were seen amid the special guests who joined Carti for his headlining set. Ye also performed, joining Carti for three tracks, “Off the Grid” among them.

Ye and Kai Cenat link up

Kai Cenat brought his VIVET brand to ComplexCon this year, leading to a memorable link-up with Ye.

Travis Barker pulls up

The blink-182 drummer and producer, whose Famous Stars & Straps brand had a sizable presence at ComplexCon 2026, was one of numerous high-profile guests on the festival floor. Barker also rolled through on Day 1.

Sneaker of the Year panel f/ Joe La Puma, Lil Yachty, and more

Joe La Puma was joined by Lil Yachty, Rich Paul, Brenna Walker, Shannon Sharpe, and Matt Welty for this must-see live debate.

Bianca Censori makes an appearance

The performance artist, who has helmed multiple videos for her husband, Ye, during the BULLY era, joined the 24-time Grammy winner and his daughter, North, at ComplexCon 2026.

André 3000 comes through

3 Stacks was in the house on Sunday, at one point linking up with Jeff Staple.

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