The Best Sneaker Moments and Releases from ComplexCon 2026

ComplexCon 2026 went down in Los Angeles this past weekend, and just like past years, there were a ton of notable sneaker drops and moments throughout the two-day event.
The weekend included plenty of coveted sneaker releases ranging from the Satoshi Nakamoto x Vans to the Victor Victor x Nike Air Force 1 Lows and even a surprise drop of Lil Yachty’s “Concrete Boys” Nike Air Force 1 Mids. The event concluded with the Sneaker of the Year panel, where Complex’s top 10 sneaker drops of 2026 were crowned.
Check out a rundown of the best sneaker-related moments from ComplexCon 2026 below.
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Sneaker of the Year Panel
The ComplexCon 2026 Sneaker of the Year panel featured Joe La Puma, Matt Welty, Rich Paul, Bree Walker, Lil Yachty, and Shannon Sharpe, as they discussed Complex’s top 10 sneakers of 2026, so far. Foot Locker is also giving away the top five picks from the list.
Satoshi Nakamoto x Vans Booth Gets Shut Down
To nobody’s surprise, the Satoshi Nakamoto x Vans Era collab was one of the biggest releases of the weekend. The collaborators’ booth ended up being briefly shut down due to the chaos it caused.
Sneaker Room Previews Adidas Collab for Autism Awareness
Sneaker Room previewed its upcoming Adidas Adistar Control 2 collab at the event. The sneaker will release in March 2027 and is tied to Autism Awareness.
Cody Rhodes on Sneaker Shopping Live
WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes joined Joe La Puma for a live filming of Complex’s Sneaker Shopping. The filming took place at RIF LA’s booth.
Steven Victor Drives a Ferrari Monza into ComplexCon
Steven Victor pulled up to ComplexCon in a Ferrari Monza for the release of his Victor Victor x Nike Air Force 1 Low in blue. The collab was one of the most sought-after drops of the weekend.
Lil Yachty Drops Exclusive Nike Air Force 1 Mids
Lil Yachty surprised the attendees of ComplexCon with a very limited drop of his Concrete Boys x Nike Air Force 1 Mid. The sneaker was limited to 1,000 pairs.
Hellstar Releases Its Adidas Megaride S2 ‘Black/Red’ Early
Hellstar and Adidas not only previewed their next Adidas Megaride S2 collab at ComplexCon, but also held an early drop of the project before the wider release later this month.
Foot Locker and Timberland Bring NYC Train to ComplexCon
Foot Locker and Timberland designed their ComplexCon booth to look like an NYC subway car. Of course, fans were able to cop a pair of Timberland boots.