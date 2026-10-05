The Best Sneaker Moments and Releases from ComplexCon 2026

ComplexCon 2026 went down in Los Angeles this past weekend, and just like past years, there were a ton of notable sneaker drops and moments throughout the two-day event.

The weekend included plenty of coveted sneaker releases ranging from the Satoshi Nakamoto x Vans to the Victor Victor x Nike Air Force 1 Lows and even a surprise drop of Lil Yachty’s “Concrete Boys” Nike Air Force 1 Mids. The event concluded with the Sneaker of the Year panel, where Complex’s top 10 sneaker drops of 2026 were crowned.

Check out a rundown of the best sneaker-related moments from ComplexCon 2026 below.