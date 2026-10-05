Music

Should Lil Uzi Vert Get Their Own ComplexCon-Inspired Festival? Don Cannon Thinks So

The Generation Now co-founder also gave fans an update on what he's heard about Uzi's new album.

Lil Uzi Vert in red outfit crowd surfing at a concert, surrounded by fans with phones raised, under a night sky.
Image via Getty/Frazer Harrison/Coachella

Don Cannon would like to see Lil Uzi Vert get their own ComplexCon-inspired festival one day, and he already has a potential name in mind: UziCon.

The Generation Now co-founder proposed the seemingly natural expansion of the Uziverse while speaking with Complex amid ComplexCon 2026 festivities this weekend.

“He’s got a lot of things going on,” Cannon said. “His EP, it just dropped. People are actually loving it. I’m hearing it [with] all the DJs playing it at ComplexCon.”

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Shop Lil Uzi Vert

The EP in question is Maverick “Almost Forever”, which arrived back in July under the Roc Nation Distribution banner.

“I’m actually happy with his growth, and hopefully they can have an UziCon one year,” Cannon added. “Hopefully, it’s in Japan next year when they do it.”

As previously reported, Cannon also gave fans an update on what he’s heard about Uzi’s next full-length. At the moment, Uzi is said to be sitting on roughly 100 songs in need of mixing.

Maverick “Almost Forever” arrived as a surprise this summer, notably timed to coincide with Uzi’s birthday. It’s unclear when, exactly, we can expect a new full-length.

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