Should Lil Uzi Vert Get Their Own ComplexCon-Inspired Festival? Don Cannon Thinks So

“He’s got a lot of things going on,” Cannon said. “His EP, it just dropped. People are actually loving it. I’m hearing it [with] all the DJs playing it at ComplexCon.”

The EP in question is Maverick “Almost Forever”, which arrived back in July under the Roc Nation Distribution banner. “I’m actually happy with his growth, and hopefully they can have an UziCon one year,” Cannon added. “Hopefully, it’s in Japan next year when they do it.” As previously reported, Cannon also gave fans an update on what he’s heard about Uzi’s next full-length. At the moment, Uzi is said to be sitting on roughly 100 songs in need of mixing. Maverick “Almost Forever” arrived as a surprise this summer, notably timed to coincide with Uzi’s birthday. It’s unclear when, exactly, we can expect a new full-length.