Style

Ye Shows Off His $1.8 Million Watch During ComplexCon Fit Check With Playboi Carti

Influencer ChrisTooSmoove checked in with Kanye and Playboi Carti at ComplexCon 2026.

Kanye West and Playboi Carti attend ComplexCon 2026 10-Year Anniversary Festival at The Los Angeles Convention Center on October 04, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Presley Ann / Stringer via Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Playboi Carti and Ye did a fit check with ChrisTooSmoove on the ComplexCon floor on Sunday, breaking down their outfits piece by piece.
  • Ye priced his watch at $1.8 million during the segment, a jump from the $200,000 figure he gave ChrisTooSmoove in a 2021 fit check.
  • The moment happened during the second day of ComplexCon's 10th-anniversary weekend, held Oct. 3 and 4 at the Los Angeles Convention Center and Crypto.com Arena, where Carti serves as Co-Artistic Director of ComplexCon 2026 alongside Hiroshi Fujiwara.
  • Carti headlines Sunday night at Crypto.com Arena with Destroy Lonely and F1lthy, leaving fans online wondering if Ye joins him onstage after their earlier appearance together.

The artist formerly known as Kanye West pulled up to ComplexCon and during a fit check, showed off a watch he said cost as much as $1.8 million.

When ChrisTooSmoove, who was doing his thing all over the festival, asked Ye how much his watch cost, Ye said it was valued at $1.8 million, which got a laugh out of Carti. Ye rounded out the rest of his all-black outfit with a leather jacket, shades, and leather pants.

Ye attended ComplexCon on Sunday (Oct. 4) with his wife, Bianca Censori. In fan-shot footage circulating online, Ye and Censori were seen walking through the festival grounds with a large crowd following them. Carti served as the artistic director for ComplexCon 2026, so it’s not surprising that Ye turned up to show some support to his frequent collaborator.

Ye also took a moment to show some love to Kai Cenat, pulling up to the streamer’s VIVET booth on the show floor. Ye and Cenat were seen sharing a moment in videos online, in which they were talking about VIVET, which recently made its runway debut during New York Fashion Week. The moment suggested that they’ve overcome their differences after they publicly feuded over two years ago when Cenat received some comically oversized Vultures merch.

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