Ye Shows Off His $1.8 Million Watch During ComplexCon Fit Check With Playboi Carti

The artist formerly known as Kanye West pulled up to ComplexCon and during a fit check, showed off a watch he said cost as much as $1.8 million.

When ChrisTooSmoove, who was doing his thing all over the festival, asked Ye how much his watch cost, Ye said it was valued at $1.8 million, which got a laugh out of Carti. Ye rounded out the rest of his all-black outfit with a leather jacket, shades, and leather pants.