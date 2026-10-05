André 3000 Pulls up to ComplexCon as Festival Celebrates 10 Years in Los Angeles

The appearance marked André’s first ComplexCon visit since his 2017 panel and Tretorn sneaker launch, and followed OutKast’s 2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction.

The festival celebrated its 10th anniversary in Los Angeles with more than 300 brands, artists, and creators, plus performances led by Playboi Carti, Ken Carson, and Opium.

André 3000 pulled up to ComplexCon 2026 on its closing day, prompting Complex Music to announce, “3 Stacks is in the building.”

André 3000 made his way to ComplexCon on Sunday as the festival wrapped up its 10th anniversary weekend in Los Angeles. Complex Music confirmed the OutKast legend's arrival Sunday evening with a simple announcement: "3 Stacks is in the building."

André joined a lengthy list of familiar faces, including Ye, who made their way through the Los Angeles Convention Center during the two-day event, which took place Oct. 3 and 4. More than 300 brands, artists and creators were brought together for this year's ComplexCon, produced by Complex Networks alongside ReedPOP. Playboi Carti and Fragment Design founder Hiroshi Fujiwara served as artistic directors for the anniversary edition. Carti and Ken Carson led the music lineup alongside fellow Opium acts Destroy Lonely, F1LTHY, HXG and Apollored1. Elsewhere throughout the weekend, attendees caught appearances from Denzel Curry and G Perico, while brands including Gallery Dept., BAPE and Palm Angels brought exclusive releases to the convention floor. The celebrity sightings didn't stop there. North West was seen entering the event, while Russell Westbrook appeared at a pop-up for his Honor The Gift clothing brand. Street Fighter star Noah Centineo also got involved with an activation for the upcoming film. Travis Barker returned to his fashion roots by promoting Famous Stars & Straps and launching a collaboration with Ric Clayton and Estevan Oriol.