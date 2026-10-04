13-Year-Old DesignsByLeaf Reflects on His First ComplexCon 2026

Complex recently caught up with the 13-year-old designer @DesignsByLeaf at ComplexCon 2026 to see how his booth was doing, and it looks like he sold out. As expected, the design prodigy was excited and very busy with people coming to check out his booth, grab some gear, and even have their clothing distressed by him live on-site.

When we pulled up, he showcased what his booth looked like and expressed his excitement. He told us how he was a “huge fan of making things unique” with a grin on his face, and we caught a glimpse of what he had for sale. Check out our video with him below.

And within the first two hours of his second day, Leaf revealed to Complex that his booth sold out.

