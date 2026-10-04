Style

13-Year-Old DesignsByLeaf Reflects on His First ComplexCon 2026

He was happily distressing clothes for customers.

Complex recently caught up with the 13-year-old designer @DesignsByLeaf at ComplexCon 2026 to see how his booth was doing, and it looks like he sold out.

As expected, the design prodigy was excited and very busy with people coming to check out his booth, grab some gear, and even have their clothing distressed by him live on-site.

When we pulled up, he showcased what his booth looked like and expressed his excitement. He told us how he was a “huge fan of making things unique” with a grin on his face, and we caught a glimpse of what he had for sale.

Check out our video with him below.

And within the first two hours of his second day, Leaf revealed to Complex that his booth sold out.


Last September, Complex announced that @DesignsByLeaf had sent a handwritten letter asking us to give his Instagram a look because he really wanted to be a part of a future Complex lineup.

“I want to make this my career,” Leaf wrote in the letter. “I want to work for myself and have joy with working. I also want to express myself with my art and the clothes that I make. I have always been so into good quality brands, but whenever I would go into those stores, they would never fit me because I am just a kid. So that’s another reason I started, because I want to wear sick clothes. Fashion is literally everything to me.”

His booth also came with more than just his clothes — it was also where he launched his KidSuper and Slawn collaborations.

ComplexCon 2026 is still well underway. Tonight, Playboi Carti, Destroy Lonely, and F1lthy will take the stage.

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