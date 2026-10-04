Pop Culture

Kanye West and Bianca Censori Join Playboi Carti at ComplexCon 2026 in Los Angeles

Fan footage showed Ye, Bianca and Carti making their way through a crowd at ComplexCon.

Kanye West in sunglasses and Bianca Censori in a fur coat at a MusiCares event, with a dark backdrop and several people in the background.
(Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Key Takeaways

  • Kanye West and Bianca Censori surprised fans by walking the ComplexCon floor in Los Angeles alongside Playboi Carti.
  • Carti served as an artistic director for the event’s 10th-anniversary edition and was scheduled to headline Sunday with Destroy Lonely and F1lthy.
  • The sighting fueled speculation that Ye could join his longtime collaborator onstage, though organizers made no official announcement.

The artist formerly known as Kanye West and Bianca Censori made a surprise appearance at ComplexCon alongside Playboi Carti.

Fan-shot footage circulating online Sunday showed Ye walking through the Los Angeles Convention Center with Censori and Carti as a large crowd surrounded the trio. Attendees quickly pulled out their phones to capture the unexpected appearance as security helped the group make its way through the convention.

The appearance comes on the second day of ComplexCon's 10th-anniversary celebration, which is being held in Los Angeles on Oct. 3 and 4. This year's event is spread across the Los Angeles Convention Center and Crypto.com Arena.

Carti's presence wasn't a surprise. The rapper is serving as one of ComplexCon's artistic directors alongside Hiroshi Fujiwara and is scheduled to headline Sunday night's show at Crypto.com Arena. Destroy Lonely and F1lthy are also on the night's performance lineup.

Ye showing up alongside Carti, however, immediately got fans talking. Videos and photos of the two rappers together began spreading across social media shortly after they were spotted inside the convention. Censori was also seen accompanying Ye as the group moved through the crowd.

The sighting adds another layer of intrigue ahead of Carti's headlining performance, though there has been no official announcement that Ye will join him onstage.

Ye and Carti have a lengthy collaborative history. Their work together includes "Go2DaMoon" from Carti's Whole Lotta Red, as well as Ye's "Off the Grid" and "Junya" from Donda.

Carti has an especially large presence at ComplexCon this year beyond his performance. In addition to helping oversee the event's creative direction, his Opium collective is staging a takeover that includes exclusive collaborations and merchandise throughout the weekend.

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