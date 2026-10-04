Kanye West and Bianca Censori Join Playboi Carti at ComplexCon 2026 in Los Angeles

The sighting fueled speculation that Ye could join his longtime collaborator onstage, though organizers made no official announcement.

Carti served as an artistic director for the event’s 10th-anniversary edition and was scheduled to headline Sunday with Destroy Lonely and F1lthy.

The artist formerly known as Kanye West and Bianca Censori made a surprise appearance at ComplexCon alongside Playboi Carti. Fan-shot footage circulating online Sunday showed Ye walking through the Los Angeles Convention Center with Censori and Carti as a large crowd surrounded the trio. Attendees quickly pulled out their phones to capture the unexpected appearance as security helped the group make its way through the convention. The appearance comes on the second day of ComplexCon's 10th-anniversary celebration, which is being held in Los Angeles on Oct. 3 and 4. This year's event is spread across the Los Angeles Convention Center and Crypto.com Arena.

Carti's presence wasn't a surprise. The rapper is serving as one of ComplexCon's artistic directors alongside Hiroshi Fujiwara and is scheduled to headline Sunday night's show at Crypto.com Arena. Destroy Lonely and F1lthy are also on the night's performance lineup.