Music

Lil Uzi Vert Has 100 Songs to Mix Ahead of New Album, Don Cannon Says at ComplexCon 2026

Uzi gave fans a new EP this summer.

Rapper Lil Uzi Vert performing on stage in a red outfit, surrounded by fans holding up phones, against a backdrop of palm trees and a dusky sky.
Image via Getty/Theo Wargo/Coachella

Lil Uzi Vert currently has 100 songs contending for space on their next studio album.

At least, that’s what Generation Now co-founder Don Cannon told us at ComplexCon 2026 in Los Angeles this weekend. As seen below, Cannon was asked about the status of Uzi’s forthcoming project, which doesn’t yet have a publicly announced release date.

“So from what I was hearing, he’s got a hundred songs to mix,” Cannon said this weekend. “So that’s a lot of songs to make 12, 15 songs for an album. In true Uzi fashion, it’s whenever he wants to do it. If you’ve seen his page right now, he’s actually weightlifting. He’s cut, he’s boxing. He’s got a lot of things going on.”

Cannon pointed to the positive reception Uzi received for their Maverick “Almost Forever” EP, which dropped back in July and is expected to serve as a precursor to a new full-length. He also praised the “growth” he’s seen in Uzi as an artist, adding that he’d love to one day see an UziCon event in Japan.

For a look back at key moments you may have missed from ComplexCon 2026, we’ve put together a couple breakdowns. See them here and here, respectively.

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