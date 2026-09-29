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Playboi Carti, Mitchell & Ness, and NBA Collabs Will Be Exclusively Available at ComplexCon 2026

The jerseys will be exclusively available at ComplexCon LA on October 3 and 4.

A split image of a blue and gray basketball jersey with "YORK" and "YVL" text. Logos: Complex, NBA, Playboi Carti, Mitchell & Ness. ComplexCon exclusives.
Complex

Key Takeaways

  • Mitchell & Ness will bring exclusive Playboi Carti NBA jerseys to ComplexCon LA at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Oct. 3 and 4.
  • The collection features designs honoring the Knicks, Warriors, Timberwolves, Pistons, and 76ers.
  • Playboi Carti serves as Co-Artistic Director of ComplexCon 2026 alongside Hiroshi Fujiwara and headlines Sunday night at Crypto.com Arena.

Mitchell & Ness, Playboi Carti, and the NBA are partnering on a run of jerseys that will be exclusively available during ComplexCon LA on October 3 and 4 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

The new collaboration features a variety of teams like the New York Knicks, the Golden State Warriors, the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Detroit Pistons, the Philadelphia 76ers, and more. Check out a preview of the jerseys that will be available to pick up this weekend below.

Playboi Carti is gearing up for a headlining set at ComplexCon 2026 this weekend over at Crypto.com Arena, but his collaboration with Mitchell & Ness isn’t the only merch he’s bringing along. As announced earlier this week, the rapper is bringing a special collaboration with popular women’s clothing brand I.AM.GIA to the festivities. Carti is also the Co-Artistic Director for ComplexCon alongside Hiroshi Fujiwara.

If you have yet to cop tickets for ComplexCon, it’s not too late. Head this way to secure entry to what’s shaping up to be one for the books.

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