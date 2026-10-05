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Ye Joins Playboi Carti at ComplexCon 2026 to Perform "Can't Tell Me Nothing," More

Carti's headlining set at ComplexCon 2026 opened with a three-song guest appearance from the artist formerly known as Kanye West.

Ye wearing sunglasses and a black leather jacket, smiling indoors at an event.
Image via Getty/Presley Ann/Complex

The artist formerly known as Kanye West joined Playboi Carti to perform “Can’t Tell Me Nothing,” and more, to close out ComplexCon 2026 in Los Angeles on Sunday (Oct. 4).

The pyro-heavy set opened with a three-song guest appearance from Ye, who also performed the Vultures 1 hit “Carnival” and the Donda highlight “Off the Grid.” Destroy Lonely and Ken Carson joined Carti deeper into Sunday’s set, while Ye’s daughter, North West, was also spotted on the stage.

Sunday also saw Ye walking the festival floor with Bianca Censori, who recently helmed a number of BULLY-era videos for the 24-time Grammy winner and is soon set to continue her ongoing performance art series with CONFESSIONAL (THE WITNESS) and BIANCA IS MY BABY DOLL (THE IDOL).

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Ye’s 2026 began with a full-page Wall Street Journal ad addressed to “those I’ve hurt.” The ad, which took the form of a letter, saw Ye reflecting on his struggles with bipolar disorder, specifically zeroing in on a period during which he said he “lost touch with reality” and became “detached” from his true self.

“I regret and am deeply mortified by my actions in that state, and am committed to accountability, treatment, and meaningful change,” he wrote at the time. “It does not excuse what I did, though. I am not a Nazi or an antisemite. I love Jewish people.”

BULLY, released via Gamma and YZY, arrived two months later, ultimately opening at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart. Following back-to-back shows at Soldier Field in his hometown of Chicago last month, Ye is set to resume his tour in support of the album with a show in Jakarta on Oct. 24.

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