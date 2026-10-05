Ye Joins Playboi Carti at ComplexCon 2026 to Perform "Can't Tell Me Nothing," More

The artist formerly known as Kanye West joined Playboi Carti to perform “Can’t Tell Me Nothing,” and more, to close out ComplexCon 2026 in Los Angeles on Sunday (Oct. 4).

The pyro-heavy set opened with a three-song guest appearance from Ye, who also performed the Vultures 1 hit “Carnival” and the Donda highlight “Off the Grid.” Destroy Lonely and Ken Carson joined Carti deeper into Sunday’s set, while Ye’s daughter, North West, was also spotted on the stage.

Sunday also saw Ye walking the festival floor with Bianca Censori, who recently helmed a number of BULLY-era videos for the 24-time Grammy winner and is soon set to continue her ongoing performance art series with CONFESSIONAL (THE WITNESS) and BIANCA IS MY BABY DOLL (THE IDOL).