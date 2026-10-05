Watch Playboi Carti Fans Debate Whether 'Whole Lotta Red' or 'Die Lit' Is Better at ComplexCon 2026

Playboi Carti took the stage on the second and final day of ComplexCon 2026 in Los Angeles on Sunday (Oct. 4). Naturally, we decided to poll some attendees on which Carti album they believe has the edge: 2020’s Whole Lotta Red or 2018’s Die Lit.

As seen in the video below, fans debated what they believe are the respective strengths of each. Whole Lotta Red, which became Carti’s first-ever No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart upon its release back in December 2020, was praised by one fan as boasting the “best energy [Carti’s] ever had.” Another fan argued that the album is “more influential,” while yet another cited it as “more creative.”

Die Lit also got some love, as did select tracks from both projects. See more below.