Ye and Kai Cenat Shared a Moment at ComplexCon's VIVET Booth

The friendly meetup signals that they have moved past their 2024 feud over comically oversized Vultures merch, which led Ye to accuse Cenat of mocking his clothes and being “controlled.”

Ye visited Kai Cenat’s VIVET booth at ComplexCon in Los Angeles, where the two smiled and talked about Cenat’s clothing brand.

The artist formerly known as Kanye West pulled up to ComplexCon in Los Angeles on Sunday (Oct. 4) to check out Kai Cenat’s booth for his clothing brand, VIVET. In videos circulating on social media, Ye and Cenat were seen sharing a moment and talking about VIVET, which made its runway debut during New York Fashion Week. It was all smiles between them, too, indicating that whatever issues they had over two years ago when Cenat received some comically oversized Vultures merch have been all settled now.

Issues between the two kicked off when Cenat received some merch from Ye in 2024, only to show his fans that the pants were way too big for him.