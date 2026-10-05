Ye and Kai Cenat Shared a Moment at ComplexCon's VIVET Booth

Key Takeaways
- Ye visited Kai Cenat’s VIVET booth at ComplexCon in Los Angeles, where the two smiled and talked about Cenat’s clothing brand.
- The friendly meetup signals that they have moved past their 2024 feud over comically oversized Vultures merch, which led Ye to accuse Cenat of mocking his clothes and being “controlled.”
The artist formerly known as Kanye West pulled up to ComplexCon in Los Angeles on Sunday (Oct. 4) to check out Kai Cenat’s booth for his clothing brand, VIVET.
In videos circulating on social media, Ye and Cenat were seen sharing a moment and talking about VIVET, which made its runway debut during New York Fashion Week. It was all smiles between them, too, indicating that whatever issues they had over two years ago when Cenat received some comically oversized Vultures merch have been all settled now.
Issues between the two kicked off when Cenat received some merch from Ye in 2024, only to show his fans that the pants were way too big for him.
"Don't make no jokes about my clothes,” Ye wrote in a DM shared with Cenat after the moment went viral. “When you ain't saying nothing about what Adidas is doing…When Vultures song came out you ain't play my verse… You controlled. Don't play with me."
Cenat seemed genuinely surprised by the moment and stressed that he wasn’t mocking Ye or his clothing output. Ye continued to message Cenat, insisting that the streamer was “told to diss my shit.” Later that same year, he accused Cenat of being an “industry plant,” and appeared to take issue with his daughter, North West, being a fan of the streamer.
Last year, meanwhile, Ye pulled up to the Grammy Awards and briefly connected with Cenat, suggesting that there was no animosity between them anymore.