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LISA's LLOUD Brand Is Debuting Von Dutch Hollywood Capsule at ComplexCon 2026: Get a Closer Look

T-shirts, hoodies, trucker hats, and more are featured in the capsule.

A person wearing a black cap and dark sweatshirt leans out of a red car window, with raindrops on the car's surface.
LLOUD and Von Dutch

The ComplexCon lineup is looking more stacked than ever, as LISA’s LLOUD brand is partnering with Von Dutch Hollywood for a special capsule that’s set to debut exclusively at the festival.

Notably, the capsule, featuring everything from t-shirts to keychains, stands as Von Dutch Hollywood’s first-ever collaboration. For those unfamiliar, Von Dutch Hollywood is the sister brand of the main Von Dutch line.

Highlights from the capsule include a cropped tee featuring a back graphic of a leather-clad rider set against a skyline adorned with palm trees, all presented in a decidedly Von Dutch Hollywood aesthetic with distressed details, and a heavyweight pullover hoodie emblazoned with logos from both brands.

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Trucker hats, of course, also play a part here. Uniting every item featured in the capsule is a shared sense of lived-in, fashion-forward comfort.

The LLOUD x Von Dutch Hollywood capsule collection debuts exclusively at ComplexCon in Los Angeles on Oct. 3 and 4. Below, get a closer look.

Ticket details and other info for ComplexCon, featuring performances from Playboi Carti and more, are available here.

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