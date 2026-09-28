LISA's LLOUD Brand Is Debuting Von Dutch Hollywood Capsule at ComplexCon 2026: Get a Closer Look

The ComplexCon lineup is looking more stacked than ever, as LISA’s LLOUD brand is partnering with Von Dutch Hollywood for a special capsule that’s set to debut exclusively at the festival.
Notably, the capsule, featuring everything from t-shirts to keychains, stands as Von Dutch Hollywood’s first-ever collaboration. For those unfamiliar, Von Dutch Hollywood is the sister brand of the main Von Dutch line.
Highlights from the capsule include a cropped tee featuring a back graphic of a leather-clad rider set against a skyline adorned with palm trees, all presented in a decidedly Von Dutch Hollywood aesthetic with distressed details, and a heavyweight pullover hoodie emblazoned with logos from both brands.
Trucker hats, of course, also play a part here. Uniting every item featured in the capsule is a shared sense of lived-in, fashion-forward comfort.
The LLOUD x Von Dutch Hollywood capsule collection debuts exclusively at ComplexCon in Los Angeles on Oct. 3 and 4. Below, get a closer look.
Ticket details and other info for ComplexCon, featuring performances from Playboi Carti and more, are available here.