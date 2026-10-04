Music

ComplexCon: Travis Barker, Russell Westbrook, North West, More Pull Up

It's not too late to get your tickets to pull up too.

Russell Westbrook, North West, and Travis Barker
(Photo by Julian Hamilton/Getty Images)(Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)(Photo by Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

The 10th anniversary of ComplexCon is here, and we’re going all out to celebrate what we’ve been doing yearly for our 2026 installment. Hundreds of brands like Gallery Dept., BAPE, and Palm Angeles, and artists like Denzel Curry and G Perico, are here with exclusive drops you won’t find anywhere else.

Headlined by Playboi Carti, Ken Carson, and the rest of Opium, ComplexCon 2026 already has some of the biggest names in our culture here to be a part of the celebration.

Here’s who’s pulled up to ComplexCon 2026 so far, and if you still need tickets, they’re available.

North West

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s daughter was spotted entering ComplexCon hours ago, presumably to check out all of the exclusive drops and check out Opium’s performances.

Noah Centineo

The actor who’s gearing up to star as Ken Masters in the Street Fighter movie is at ComplexCon, seemingly repping for the film. So far, he’s been seen jumping on top of a car at a Street Fighter pop-up and taking a picture with someone’s puppy.

Russell Westbrook

Legendary former NBA player Westbrook is here at this year’s ComplexCon to promote his brand Honor The Gift. The 9-year-old streetwear company has a pop-up experience that you don’t want to miss.

Travis Barker

Barker was spotted walking into ComplexCon. Interviewed on his way in, he revealed that he was excited to come. Ahead of ComplexCon, Barker explained that he was coming to promote his brand Famous Stars & Straps that he founded in 1999, and drop a Ric Clayton x Famous x Estevan Oriol collaboration. “I moved to LA shortly after starting Famous, so the brand really grew up here,” he told us. “ComplexCon is such a cool event, and I’m honored to be a part of it.”

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