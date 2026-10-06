Playboi Carti Wears Unreleased Yeezy at ComplexCon 2026

The MUSIC artist and ComplexCon co-artistic director was spotted in several Yeezy looks, including a particularly concealing combination he wore during a fit-check interview with ChrisTooSmoove. At multiple points in the interview, seen here , Carti offered a simple response of “Season 12” when asked to detail his choice of attire for the day.

Joining Carti on the festival floor was the artist formerly known as Kanye West, with the Yeezy founder also taking the stage during the 2026 edition of ComplexCon. As previously reported, Carti’s headlining set on Sunday (Oct. 4) opened with Ye performing “Can’t Tell Me Nothing,” a classic off his Graduation album. He also stuck around for “Carnival” and “Off the Grid.”

The second and final day of ComplexCon’s 2026 edition also featured performances from Destroy Lonely and F1lthy, plus the debate-spurring Sneaker of the Year panel. Spotted taking it all in was blink-182 drummer and producer Travis Barker, whose Famous Stars & Straps brand was among those with an unmissable presence at this year’s festival.

See more highlights from Day 2 here. For a look at what you may have missed on Day 1, this is where you need to be.