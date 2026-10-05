Nike's Biggest Drops and Moments at ComplexCon 2026

Nike went all out for ComplexCon 2026 in LA. Not only were there plenty of coveted releases to go after at the Los Angeles Convention Center this past weekend, but there were also plenty of activations and on-the-ground moments from the Swoosh.
The highlights included numerous collaborative projects up for grabs, including a restock of Taller de Rafa’s Goadome boots, limited Air Force 1 releases from Victor Victor and Lil Yachty, and much more.
For readers who weren’t in attendance in LA for this year’s event or those who want to relive everything that went down from the Swoosh this weekend, scroll on for a list of everything Nike-related at ComplexCon 2026.
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Victor Victor x Nike Air Force 1 Release
Arguably the most coveted release from Nike this weekend was the Victor Victor x Nike Air Force 1 Low collab. The activation incorporated a gas station-inspired buildout along with a Ferrari Monza SP2, The sneaker featured the popular ‘01 cut and was dressed in a blue-based color scheme.
Lil Yachty Shock Drops His Concrete Boys x Nike Air Force 1 Mid
Without any warning, Lil Yachty released his latest Concrete Boys x Nike Air Force 1 Mid that was limited to 1,000 pairs. Yachty himself even pulled up to his pawn shop-themed booth at ComplexCon.
Jae Tips Debuts His Nike Air Bakin Low Collab
Jae Tips took advantage of the spotlight on ComplexCon by debuting his upcoming Nike Air Bakin Low collab on-feet ahead of its scheduled 2027 release.
Taller de Rafa Restocks Its Nike Goadome Low Collab
After selling out in September, Taller de Rafa restocked a limited number of its Nike Air Max Goadome Low collab in its booth during the event.
Nike Caitlin 1 Giveaway
Nike Basketball gave ComplexCon attendees the chance to win a pair of unreleased Caitlin 1s for those who were successful in trick shot challenges.