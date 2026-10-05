Nike's Biggest Drops and Moments at ComplexCon 2026

Nike went all out for ComplexCon 2026 in LA. Not only were there plenty of coveted releases to go after at the Los Angeles Convention Center this past weekend, but there were also plenty of activations and on-the-ground moments from the Swoosh.

The highlights included numerous collaborative projects up for grabs, including a restock of Taller de Rafa’s Goadome boots, limited Air Force 1 releases from Victor Victor and Lil Yachty, and much more.

For readers who weren’t in attendance in LA for this year’s event or those who want to relive everything that went down from the Swoosh this weekend, scroll on for a list of everything Nike-related at ComplexCon 2026.