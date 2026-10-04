Akademiks Makes His Case for Drake's 'Iceman' as the Best Album of 2026

DJ Akademiks is standing firmly behind his pick for the best album of 2026: Drake's Iceman.

During a panel at ComplexCon in Los Angeles, Akademiks argued that Drake's ninth studio album deserves the title not only because of its commercial success, but because of the impact he believes it had on rap this year.

According to Ak, Iceman helped shift attention back toward hip-hop and inspired artists to start rapping over a wider variety of beats again. He also praised Drake for taking his time with the project rather than rushing it out.

"He made the best west coast song, word up I don't need to listen to no other shit than that "2 Hard 4 The Radio." Best west coast song, he made the Florida joint that's bumping, the 'Little Birdie' and I ain't going to lie to you, you n****s talking about rap [...] my boy Drake was rapping his ass off."

Akademiks then listed off several songs off Iceman including "Make Them Pay," "Make Them Know," and "Make Them Remember." He added that he liked how Drake stood tall following the aftermath of Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us."