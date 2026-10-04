Akademiks Makes His Case for Drake's 'Iceman' as the Best Album of 2026

Key Takeaways
- DJ Akademiks named Drake’s Iceman the best album of 2026, arguing at ComplexCon that it brought attention back to rap and showcased Drake’s range across varied production.
- Iceman debuted at No. 1 with 463,000 album-equivalent units and stayed there for three weeks, while companion projects Habibti and Maid of Honour helped Drake claim the Billboard 200’s top three spots simultaneously.
- The album holds a 51 Metacritic score, and 60 percent of the ComplexCon audience called it 2026’s most overrated album, though Adam22, French Montana, and an Apple Music programmer also ranked it No. 1.
DJ Akademiks is standing firmly behind his pick for the best album of 2026: Drake's Iceman.
During a panel at ComplexCon in Los Angeles, Akademiks argued that Drake's ninth studio album deserves the title not only because of its commercial success, but because of the impact he believes it had on rap this year.
According to Ak, Iceman helped shift attention back toward hip-hop and inspired artists to start rapping over a wider variety of beats again. He also praised Drake for taking his time with the project rather than rushing it out.
"He made the best west coast song, word up I don't need to listen to no other shit than that "2 Hard 4 The Radio." Best west coast song, he made the Florida joint that's bumping, the 'Little Birdie' and I ain't going to lie to you, you n****s talking about rap [...] my boy Drake was rapping his ass off."
Akademiks then listed off several songs off Iceman including "Make Them Pay," "Make Them Know," and "Make Them Remember." He added that he liked how Drake stood tall following the aftermath of Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us."
"We all know 'Not Like Us' is one of the biggest songs ever, if he didn't come out with a joint like 'Iceman' the new Ja Rule would've been Drake where we would've said 'this n***a is done.'"
Before the album arrived, the streamer claimed he encouraged Drake to delay Iceman while the rapper's critics had what he jokingly dubbed "Drake Derangement Syndrome."
"I TOLD DRAKE DELAY ICEMAN A LIL MORE CUZ HIS HATERS BECOMING DELUSIONAL!! DRAKE DERANGEMENT SYNDROME!! THEY MAD THEY GOT NOTHING TO HATE ON," Akademiks wrote at the time.
When Iceman eventually arrived on May 15, it made an immediate impact on the charts. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 463,000 album-equivalent units and remained in the top spot for three consecutive weeks.
Drake simultaneously released the companion projects Habibti and Maid of Honour, giving him the top three albums on the Billboard 200 at the same time. The feat also brought Drake to 15 solo No. 1 albums, tying Taylor Swift.
While Akademiks is sold on Iceman, the critical and fan response hasn't been nearly as unanimous. The 18-track album, featuring Future, Molly Santana and 21 Savage, currently holds a 51 Metacritic score based on 12 reviews.
Even the ComplexCon audience pushed back on Akademiks' argument, with 60 percent reportedly choosing Iceman as the year's most overrated album.
Ak isn't alone in putting the project at the top of his list, though. Adam22 and French Montana have also called Iceman the year's best album, while an Apple Music programmer reportedly named it 2026's top rap album.