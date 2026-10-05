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ComplexCon 2026: All of the Fragment Collaborations Available Now on Complex

From the Dodgers to Disney, here are all the Fragment Design collaborations now available on Complex

ComplexCon X Fragment Gift Shop Collection from Disney, Pokemon and more
Complex

Fragment Design is a Tokyo studio founded by Hiroshi Fujiwara. Known for its lightning bolt logo and a decades-long run of genre-defining collaborations, Fragment carries extra significance this year: Fujiwara and Fragment Design are serving as artistic directors of ComplexCon 2026 alongside Playboi Carti, which makes this slate of drops one of ComplexCon weekend's biggest storylines. All the Fragment collaborations from the show floor available now on Complex.

Shop Fragment on Complex

Shop Fragment

Shop Fragment on Complex

Fragment x Pokémon

Few properties carry the global reach of Pokémon, which makes a collaboration with Hiroshi Fujiwara's Fragment one of the more intriguing pairings of the weekend. Expect Fujiwara's minimalist approach applied to one of the most recognizable universes in the world, a pairing of instantly familiar characters and stripped-back design.

Fragment x Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers need little introduction, but the collaboration brings added weight with ComplexCon celebrating 10 years in Los Angeles this year. Expect Fragment's design language applied to one of baseball's most recognizable logos.

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Fragment x Disney

Disney is no stranger to streetwear, and Fujiwara has drawn on its characters in past projects. This collaboration continues that legacy, pairing one of the most iconic catalogs in entertainment through the lens of Hiroshi Fujiwara.

Fragment x MEDICOM TOY BE@RBRICK

MEDICOM TOY BE@RBRICK has long been one of the most sought-after collectibles in streetwear culture, and Fujiwara is among the designers most closely associated with the figure. A new Fragment BE@RBRICK continues a relationship that runs back years.

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Fragment x Brabus

Brabus is the German high-performance house known for pushing Mercedes-Benz vehicles to their extremes, which makes a Fragment collaboration a striking crossover between automotive engineering and streetwear design.

Fragment x Ray-Ban

Ray-Ban has defined eyewear for nearly a century, with the Aviator and Wayfarer standing among the most recognizable frames ever made. That makes a Fragment collaboration a natural fit, as Hiroshi Fujiwara is rarely seen without a pair of dark-lensed shades and has long brought his minimalist approach to eyewear.

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Fragment x WEEKEND SEQUEL

WEEKEND SEQUEL is a Tokyo-based streetwear and creative project founded by Yasunari Miyazaki. The knitwear label is tied closely to Fujiwara's own circle.

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