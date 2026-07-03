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Gerry Conway attends ABC and Marvel honor Stan Lee at New Amsterdam Theatre on October 07, 2019 in New York City. (
Pop Culture

Marvel and DC Comics Legend Gerry Conway Dies at 73

Conway was best known for co-creating the Punisher, Ms. Marvel, and several DC Comics characters.

Joe Price82 days ago
Jamie Foxx and Quentin Tarantino at a "Django Unchained" event, with a red background. Tarantino is playfully pointing.
Pop Culture

'Django Unchained' and 'Zorro' Crossover Movie in the Works: What to Know

The film is based on the 'Django/Zorro' comic series, co-written by Tarantino.

Trace William Cowen82 days ago
Cover of "The Avengers" comic book featuring Thor, Iron Man, Hulk, and Ant-Man battling against Loki.
Pop Culture

Taschen's Marvel Comics Library: Avengers Vol. 1 1963–1965: How to Buy

The first 20 Avengers stories are now available in a museum-quality hardcover edition on Complex.

Complex Staff198 days ago
X-Men comic book
Pop Culture

This Vintage X-Men Comic Just Sold for an Utterly ‘Uncanny’ Price

The classic comic book commanded a price tag that can only be described as 'x-traordinary.'

Richard Chachowski263 days ago
Picture of BoyWithUke
Music

BoyWithUke Launches His First-Ever Comic Book Series

The first issue of the manga-styled comic is available now online.

Joshua Espinoza702 days ago
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Person smiling in front of a backdrop with YouTube Shorts logos
Pop Culture

Beloved YouTube Star Comicstorian Dead at 40: 'Our Very Own Superhero'

Ben Potter, a.k.a. Comicstorian, died over the weekend "in an unfortunate accident."

Trace William Cowen767 days ago
Musician in a dark suit and sunglasses stands confidently in front of large flames, creating a dramatic backdrop
Music

Metro Boomin Launching New 'The Metroverse' Comic Book With Complex LA Pop-Up

In a statement, Metro said launching the new comic marked "a dream come true."

Trace William Cowen768 days ago
A performer, MF DOOM, is on stage wearing a metallic mask and holding a microphone. He is dressed in a dark-colored shirt with a hood
Music

Marvel Salutes MF DOOM With “Accordion” Lyrics in Return of 'DOOM' Comic

It's the first 'DOOM' comic that Marvel has released since MF DOOM's passing in 2020

tara mahadevan792 days ago
Illustration of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle, Raphael, in combat gear with two sai swords
Pop Culture

R-Rated 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: the Last Ronin' Live-Action Movie Is in Development

Paramount is continuing the success of last year's 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem' with an adult-geared iteration of the franchise.

Jaelani Turner-Williams828 days ago
Life

Comic Book Artist Dies By Suicide, Blames Online Bullying in Final Letter

Comic book illustrator and author Ed Piskor has reportedly died after being accused of sexual misconduct and grooming by two women.

Jaelani Turner-Williams833 days ago
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Pop Culture

Kirsten Dunst Is Down for Another Superhero Movie: 'You Get Paid a Lot Of Money and I Have Two Children'

Dunst told 'Marie Claire' she wouldn't mind joining another superhero franchise, nearly two decades after starring in Sam Raimi's 'Spider-Man' trilogy.

Jaelani Turner-Williams864 days ago
Pop Culture

Jason Momoa Expresses Doubt for the Future of Aquaman: 'It's Not Looking Too Good'

'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,' the sequel to the 2018 film, hits theaters next weekend.

Brad Callas945 days ago
marston hefner on red carpet
Pop Culture

Hugh Hefner's Son Spent $100,000 of His OnlyFans Income on Pokémon, Wife Said Purchases 'Made Me Die Inside'

Marston Hefner has very specific plans for the money he brings home on OnlyFans.

Trace William Cowen1023 days ago
Pop Culture

Ms. Marvel's Death In Upcoming Comic Draws Backlash

The special issue 'Fallen Friend: The Death of Ms. Marvel' will be released on July 12.

Jose Martinez1157 days ago
This is an image of Nicki Minaj
Pop Culture

Nicki Minaj Will Lead 50 Cent-Produced Animated Series ‘Lady Danger’

Nicki Minaj will lead the cast of a new 50 Cent-produced Amazon Freevee animation project titled 'Lady Danger,' based on the Dark Horse Comics series.

Starr Savoy1193 days ago
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