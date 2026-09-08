Devin Nealy
Devin Nealy is an entertainment journalist, content creator, and writer who has contributed to several prestigious publications such as Entertainment Weekly, Emmy Magazine, and Animation Magazine. When he's not reading comics or watching classic pro wrestling, Devin bases his happiness on the success of the Yankees.
Latest Stories
The 10 Most Anticipated Movies Coming in 2026
From superhero blockbusters to highly anticipated sequels, these are the biggest films hitting theaters in 2026
12 Biggest Oscar Snubs of All Time, Ranked
From Greta Gerwig’s Barbie snub to Alfred Hitchcock’s shocking Oscar drought, these are the Academy’s most infamous missteps—ranked.
The 10 Most Anticipated TV Shows Coming in 2026
From Marvel's Wonder Man to the King of the Hill revival, these are the returning favorites and exciting new series you need to watch in 2026
The Best Christmas Specials to Watch This Holiday Season
From classic animated favorites to modern holiday hits, these are the Christmas TV specials worth streaming this season
The 10 Best TV Shows of 2025, Ranked
From groundbreaking dramas to bingeworthy comedies, these are the shows that defined television this year
The 25 Best Movies of the 21st Century, Ranked
Superbad to Get Out, these are the films that defined modern cinema—prepare to debate our picks.
The Funniest People on the Internet in 2025, Ranked
From TikTok comedians to Twitch streamers and YouTube legends, these are the content creators making the internet laugh hardest right now —ranked by viral power, consistency, and overall body of work.
10 Best Remakes of 80s Movies, Ranked
From 'Evil Dead' to 'The Karate Kid,' some remakes actually lived up to their iconic 80s originals — while others surpassed them. Here are the best modern takes on classic films.
10 Best Guillermo del Toro Movies, Ranked
From the dark fantasy of 'Pan's Labyrinth' to the creature romance of 'The Shape of Water,' we rank the visionary director's greatest films spanning monsters, magic, and masterful storytelling.
10 Terrifying Horror Movies Based on True Stories (2025)
From demonic possessions to serial killer sagas, these horror films are rooted in disturbing real-life events. Here's the shocking true stories behind the scares
10 Forgotten Horror Games You Need to Play in 2025
From cult classics to hidden indie gems, these underrated horror games deserve a spot in your Steam library. Here's what you missed.
The 10 Best Slasher Villains of All Time, Ranked
From Michael Myers to Ghostface, these are the slasher movie killers that defined horror cinema and became pop culture icons.
10 Underrated Horror Movies You've Never Heard Of (Hidden Gems)
Discover 10 underrated horror movies you've probably never heard of. From cult classics to hidden gems, these scary films deserve your attention.
Top 10 Daredevil Comics to Read Before Playing Marvel Rivals, Ranked
From classic origin stories to gritty modern arcs, these ranked Daredevil comics will give you the perfect backstory before diving into Marvel Rivals.
10 Most Radical Body Transformations In Film History, Ranked
From' Philadelphia' to 'Dallas Buyers Club,' here are the most shocking body transformations in film
10 Mutants That Need To Be In Marvel's Wolverine Game, Ranked
From Sabretooth to Silver Samurai, here are some mutants we want to see in the forthcoming 'Wolverine' game.