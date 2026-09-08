Devin Nealy Portrait

Devin Nealy

Devin Nealy is an entertainment journalist, content creator, and writer who has contributed to several prestigious publications such as Entertainment Weekly, Emmy Magazine, and Animation Magazine. When he's not reading comics or watching classic pro wrestling, Devin bases his happiness on the success of the Yankees.

Joined September 2025 | 16 posts
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Latest Stories

A close-up of a man with a beard looking intently to the side, with "Complex 2026 Preview" text overlayed.

The 10 Most Anticipated Movies Coming in 2026

From superhero blockbusters to highly anticipated sequels, these are the biggest films hitting theaters in 2026

Devin Nealy169 days ago
A scene from a film with Denzel Washington, dressed in a tuxedo and holding a cigarette, sitting beside another man in a suit and hat.

12 Biggest Oscar Snubs of All Time, Ranked

From Greta Gerwig’s Barbie snub to Alfred Hitchcock’s shocking Oscar drought, these are the Academy’s most infamous missteps—ranked.

Devin Nealy238 days ago
A noir-style image of a mysterious figure in a fedora and mask with glowing eyes, labeled "2026 Complex Preview" in bold text.

The 10 Most Anticipated TV Shows Coming in 2026

From Marvel's Wonder Man to the King of the Hill revival, these are the returning favorites and exciting new series you need to watch in 2026

Devin Nealy255 days ago
Charlie Brown from "Peanuts" stands in the snow holding a small, sparse Christmas tree under a starry night sky.

The Best Christmas Specials to Watch This Holiday Season

From classic animated favorites to modern holiday hits, these are the Christmas TV specials worth streaming this season

Devin Nealy268 days ago
Four images with "Best of 2025" text: a girl with braids, a man with glasses, a man with a small figure on his head, and a clown with red hair.

The 10 Best TV Shows of 2025, Ranked

From groundbreaking dramas to bingeworthy comedies, these are the shows that defined television this year

Devin Nealy279 days ago
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The 25 Best Movies of the 21st Century, Ranked

Superbad to Get Out, these are the films that defined modern cinema—prepare to debate our picks.

Devin Nealy297 days ago
A group of five smiling people, each with distinct styles and expressions, against a light blue background.

The Funniest People on the Internet in 2025, Ranked

From TikTok comedians to Twitch streamers and YouTube legends, these are the content creators making the internet laugh hardest right now —ranked by viral power, consistency, and overall body of work.

Devin Nealy304 days ago
Robots from "Transformers" hover above a cityscape with three people standing in front, against a sunset backdrop.

10 Best Remakes of 80s Movies, Ranked

From 'Evil Dead' to 'The Karate Kid,' some remakes actually lived up to their iconic 80s originals — while others surpassed them. Here are the best modern takes on classic films.

Devin Nealy311 days ago
A creature with pale skin and eyes on its hands, from "Pan's Labyrinth," stands in a dimly lit room.

10 Best Guillermo del Toro Movies, Ranked

From the dark fantasy of 'Pan's Labyrinth' to the creature romance of 'The Shape of Water,' we rank the visionary director's greatest films spanning monsters, magic, and masterful storytelling.

Devin Nealy314 days ago
A character resembling Freddy Krueger, with a burned face, wearing a fedora and striped sweater, holding a glove with blades.

10 Terrifying Horror Movies Based on True Stories (2025)

From demonic possessions to serial killer sagas, these horror films are rooted in disturbing real-life events. Here's the shocking true stories behind the scares

Devin Nealy321 days ago
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10 Forgotten Horror Games You Need to Play in 2025

From cult classics to hidden indie gems, these underrated horror games deserve a spot in your Steam library. Here's what you missed.

Devin Nealy321 days ago
Creepy clown with a blood-splattered costume and small top hat in a dimly lit setting.

The 10 Best Slasher Villains of All Time, Ranked

From Michael Myers to Ghostface, these are the slasher movie killers that defined horror cinema and became pop culture icons.

Devin Nealy325 days ago
A person with a terrified expression is being covered by eerie, skeletal hands. The lighting is blue and red, creating a dramatic effect.

10 Underrated Horror Movies You've Never Heard Of (Hidden Gems)

Discover 10 underrated horror movies you've probably never heard of. From cult classics to hidden gems, these scary films deserve your attention.

Devin Nealy325 days ago
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Top 10 Daredevil Comics to Read Before Playing Marvel Rivals, Ranked

From classic origin stories to gritty modern arcs, these ranked Daredevil comics will give you the perfect backstory before diving into Marvel Rivals.

Devin Nealy342 days ago
A shirtless man with tattoos, including a large swastika on his chest, stands with arms outstretched at night.

10 Most Radical Body Transformations In Film History, Ranked

From' Philadelphia' to 'Dallas Buyers Club,' here are the most shocking body transformations in film

Devin Nealy349 days ago
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10 Mutants That Need To Be In Marvel's Wolverine Game, Ranked

From Sabretooth to Silver Samurai, here are some mutants we want to see in the forthcoming 'Wolverine' game.

Devin Nealy356 days ago

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