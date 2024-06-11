Beloved YouTube Star Comicstorian Dead at 40: 'Our Very Own Superhero'

Ben Potter, a.k.a. Comicstorian, has died.

In a statement shared to social media on Monday, Nathalie Potter, Ben’s wife, announced that her husband, age 40, had died "in an unfortunate accident" two days earlier on June 8.

"To many of you, he was Comicstorian, voicing stories from across multiple different mediums. To his loved ones, he was one of the best and most supportive individuals anyone could ask for," Nathalie said. "As a husband, a son, a brother, a friend, or even just a stranger, Ben was loving and genuine. He was someone who would listen and make time for his loved ones. He would do his best to make everyone laugh and make sure they were okay. He was our rock and he'd reassure his loved ones whenever they needed it."

Through the Comicstorian channel, Ben had amassed more than three million followers from around 4,000 videos. "Why DC’s Reboots Beat Marvel," his most recent Comicstorian upload, was shared on June 7, just one day before his death. The same day, Ben also shared a video breaking down the history of teddy bears on one of his other channels, Benny Has a Proble.