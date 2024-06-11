Beloved YouTube Star Comicstorian Dead at 40: 'Our Very Own Superhero'

Ben Potter, a.k.a. Comicstorian, died over the weekend "in an unfortunate accident."

Jun 11, 2024
Person smiling in front of a backdrop with YouTube Shorts logos
Person smiling in front of a backdrop with YouTube Shorts logos
Ben Potter, a.k.a. Comicstorian, has died.

In a statement shared to social media on Monday, Nathalie Potter, Ben’s wife, announced that her husband, age 40, had died "in an unfortunate accident" two days earlier on June 8.

"To many of you, he was Comicstorian, voicing stories from across multiple different mediums. To his loved ones, he was one of the best and most supportive individuals anyone could ask for," Nathalie said. "As a husband, a son, a brother, a friend, or even just a stranger, Ben was loving and genuine. He was someone who would listen and make time for his loved ones. He would do his best to make everyone laugh and make sure they were okay. He was our rock and he'd reassure his loved ones whenever they needed it."

Through the Comicstorian channel, Ben had amassed more than three million followers from around 4,000 videos. "Why DC’s Reboots Beat Marvel," his most recent Comicstorian upload, was shared on June 7, just one day before his death. The same day, Ben also shared a video breaking down the history of teddy bears on one of his other channels, Benny Has a Proble.

Ben also ran a separate manga-focused channel, Mangastorian, and a gaming channel. His prolific creativity was further evidenced through the Dawn of Comicstorian Patreon, to which he had shared more than 1,700 updates for nearly 2,000 members.

"Ben spent over 10 years spreading his love and appreciation for his hobbies," Nathalie wrote on Monday. "It was through his love of exciting stories and well written characters that got him started on YouTube. The team and I want to keep that going. To honor him by continuing to tell great stories by great people, as well as to keep the memory of our very own superhero alive."

Additional details on Ben’s death were not made immediately made public. For now, Nathalie said, she has no plans beyond "preserving everything he’s built."

— Comicstorian/Mangastorian (@Comicstorian) June 10, 2024

Tribute messages shared after news of Comicstorian's shocking death pointed to key parts of his legacy, namely that his repeatedly proven love and respect for the artistic process inspired others to see the world the same way.

"I’m heartbroken to hear this news," O'Shea Jackson Jr. said of the news. "One of my favorite follows on YouTube. Thank you so much for your work, man. I was a huge fan."

See more tributes below.

Completely Stunned and deeply saddened to hear this. Benny’s love for comics was infectious and amazing to be around. My sincere condolences to his family. https://t.co/XchJfuAbVy

— Scott Snyder (@Ssnyder1835) June 11, 2024

I am still taking my break from Twitter for personal reasons. But with the news I just got I have to come back say something.

Rest in Peace to Comicstorian. I’m heartbroken to hear this news. One of my favorite follows on YouTube, thank you so much for your work man I was a…

— O’Shea Jackson Jr (@OsheaJacksonJr) June 11, 2024

Heartbreaking. A true, great, insightful, pioneering ambassador and voice for comics—and a kind, cool nerd who was awesome to talk to about anything. https://t.co/lzblYadsUN

— Tom King (@TomKingTK) June 11, 2024

Much love and my deepest condolences to the family and friends of @Comicstorian. Benny was such a positive force for comics. A passionate ambassador who brought so many new fans to the greatest storytelling medium on the planet. He will be missed. https://t.co/WNtaAh7gUz

— Tom Taylor (@TomTaylorMade) June 11, 2024

When my oldest was in 6th grade, the school asked me to speak to their writing classes. Afterward, a group of kids came up to me all excited because they’d watched Benny cover my books on Comicstorian. His love of comics was infectious. Rest in peace, Benny. https://t.co/YSM4hdQWa9

— Robert Venditti (@robertvenditti) June 10, 2024

There are no words that can truly describe how devastating this loss is. Ben was my favorite YouTuber, my most chaotic coworker, my mentor, and one of the best friends I have ever had. I will carry @Comicstorian with me forever https://t.co/xAxvwCOcEo pic.twitter.com/cHML9lzW7y

— Hassan Khadair (@HassanKhadair) June 10, 2024

This is truly heart breaking. I admittedly wasn’t the closest with Benny but we met a few times and I was on his podcast back in the day. He was certainly a staple in the comic book community. He will be missed. https://t.co/SOTOkpAXBS

— Arris Quinones (@arris_quinones) June 11, 2024

I worked at Comicstorian for six years. I edited, hosted, and developed videos.

Benny is probably the hardest working and most genuinely good person I've ever known.

My life would be extremely different without the opportunities Benny gave me. I'll cherish that time forever. https://t.co/Iboun7XvYq

— dylan 🍒 (@AuramAlexander) June 11, 2024

2 days ago I lost my best friend @comicstorian. He was one of the best people I knew. Always generous and kind. He always saw the best in me and wanted to see me succeed as well as everyone in his life. I'm gonna miss him so much. Rest in Peace Benny, Krakakoom

— Dan T Producer | FoxToastx (@DanTProducer) June 10, 2024

We are completely shocked and heartbroken by this news. Benny has been a staple in our community for a very long time, and it is hard to imagine the YouTube comic space without him.

Our deepest and most heartfelt condolences to his wife, Nathalie, and the entire Comicstorian… https://t.co/1kCgGp2YQD

— Variant (@variantcomics) June 11, 2024

Comicstorian played a big part for this generation to get into comics and was able to make a lot of people realize how cool superhero comics are.

— ⚡️スパイディ7はこちら⚡️ (@7Spideycomics) June 10, 2024

Heartbroken to hear about the passing of Benny aka @Comicstorian. He was always a pleasure to work with on all the various pods/videos. Though he's gone too soon, his legacy will live on through the countless fans he touched. Rest in peace, legend. You will be deeply missed.

— Jason Inman (@Jawiin) June 10, 2024

Got to work with Ben a few times; he was always a ray of light. Rest in peace, man. https://t.co/rLBjeM3au3

— Greg Miller (@GameOverGreggy) June 10, 2024

RIP.

YoutubeComicsComic BooksRIP

